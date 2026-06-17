Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 591246 | ISIN: AU000000IRI3 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEGRATED RESEARCH LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.06.2026 07:54 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Integrated Research (IR): IR launches Iris for HPE Nonstop, bringing AI-powered observability insights to mission-critical infrastructure

SYDNEY, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Research (ASX: IRI, "IR"), a leading global provider of observability solutions for mission-critical payments, infrastructure and communications, today announced the launch of Iris for Nonstop, extending its conversational AI intelligence layer to HPE Nonstop environments.

Building on the success of Iris in multi-vendor unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) observability, IR has embedded Iris directly into the Prognosis Platform for HPE Nonstop. This allows IT teams, business application stakeholders and more to ask questions in natural language and receive immediate, context-rich answers about the health, performance and capacity of their Nonstop systems.

"Nonstop powers some of the world's most critical transactions, but the data that keeps these environments running has traditionally been locked up in specialist tools and expertise," said Ian Lowe, CEO at IR.

"With Iris for Nonstop, we're providing AI powered intelligence direct to the IT function. Iris understands Nonstop, understands context unique to each clients environment, and can turn complex telemetry into actionable insight in seconds."

AI-powered observability for always-on Nonstop environments

HPE Nonstop is a trusted platform for high-volume, always-on workloads in financial services, retail, telecommunications and other industries where downtime is not an option. IR's Infrastructure suite, powered by Prognosis, has long helped clients monitor, troubleshoot and optimize the performance and availability of these environments with real-time dashboards, alerting and automated reporting.

Iris for Nonstop builds on this foundation by adding a conversational AI layer that:

  • Answers complex questions in plain language - Operators can ask questions such as "Is CPU usage normal for this time period?" or "Can you show me the network traffic trends over the past 2 weeks?", and Iris will respond with explanations, context and recommended next steps.
  • Accelerates incident resolution - By synthesizing Prognosis' real-time telemetry into guided insights, Iris helps teams identify root causes faster, reducing mean time to resolution in high-stakes Nonstop environments.
  • Democratizes Nonstop expertise - Iris makes Nonstop performance and capacity data accessible to broader IT, business and executive stakeholders, with easy-to-consume natural-language summaries and reports.
  • Supports proactive capacity and batch planning - By leveraging Prognosis Infrastructure, Business Insight and Batch Manager capabilities, Iris can surface trends in capacity, usage patterns and batch workloads, helping teams plan ahead before issues impact production.

Unified intelligence layer for hybrid Nonstop, from core to edge

As Nonstop clients adopt virtual Nonstop, cloud deployments and hybrid infrastructures spanning core and edge, the complexity of managing performance and capacity continues to grow. The combination of Prognosis Server on Nonstop, Prognosis Edge, and now Iris for Nonstop gives organizations a unified intelligence layer over their distributed, mission-critical environments.

"Our clients are running Nonstop everywhere - in data centers, in virtualized environments and at the edge," said Ian Lowe. "By embedding Iris directly into our Infrastructure solutions, we're giving our clients an AI assistant that understands their topology, their workloads and their SLAs, wherever Nonstop is deployed."

Iris for Nonstop is available now with Prognosis 13.3, for clients using IR Infrastructure and the Prognosis Platform for HPE Nonstop. For more information, visit the website.

About IR
At IR, we power elite business performance. Trusted by the world's largest organizations for more than 30 years, our market-leading observability solutions are powered by Prognosis - the real-time intelligence platform built for multi-vendor infrastructure, UC&CX and payments environments. To find out more, visit www.ir.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ir-launches-iris-for-hpe-nonstop-bringing-ai-powered-observability-insights-to-mission-critical-infrastructure-302802808.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.