Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its first 11 holes (1,367 m) at Cowley to support resource delineation under Class 3 permit conditions. Drilling intersected significant high-grade copper-gold-silver-molybdenite skarn in all holes.

HIGHLIGHTS:

1. Drilling at Cowley confirms continuity of near surface, high-grade mineralization, results include:

CPG-128D1: 47m @ 1.23% Cu, 0.11g/t Au, 7.03g/t Ag + 560 ppm Mo from 3.0 m, Incl.: 28.5m @ 1.86% Cu, 0.17g/t Au, 10.47g/t Ag+ 798ppm Mo from 10.0m, 8.30m @ 4.99% Cu, 0.23g/t Au, 26.66g/t Ag+ 1,902ppm Mo from 12.6m,

CPG-122: 47.2m @ 1.78% Cu, 0.12g/t Au, 10.06g/t Ag + 680 ppm Mo from 30m, Incl.: 19.80m @ 3.28% Cu, 0.14g/t Au, 17.04g/t Ag+ 510ppm Mo from 47.2m,



2. Significant Molybdenum intersected, highlighting Molybdenum as an important co-contributor in the future with Molybdenum currently trading at over US $70,000 per tonne1

3. Significant results enhance the shallow high-grade growth scale potential through the Cowley mineralised system

Gladiator CEO Jason Bontempo commented:

"Cowley is continuing to emerge as a standout near-surface copper-gold-silver-molybdenum discovery, with broad and high-grade intersections now being delivered consistently from both the Southern and Northern limbs. These latest results materially strengthen our confidence in the continuity, scale and quality of the mineralised skarn system.

"This recent drilling supports our view that Cowley has the potential to become a significant high-grade maiden resource bringing new high-grade copper, moly and Silver mineralization to surface and confirming continuity of high-grade mineralization in gaps between previous drilling.

"Importantly, the consistently elevated molybdenum values returned in drilling through the system point to a potentially valuable by-product component (Molybdenum is currently valued at approximately $USD70,000 per tonne1) that could further enhance the overall resource opportunity as drilling continues to define the extent and grade distribution of the mineralisation.

"With Class 3 drilling now providing the flexibility to systematically define and expand the system, we believe Cowley is rapidly evolving into one of the most compelling growth opportunities within the Whitehorse Copper Project."

1 https://www.lme.com/metals/ev/lme-molybdenum-plattsTrading+day+summary

SUMMARY

Recently returned assays from Cowley have confirmed the quality of near surface high tenor mineralization that is the focus of ongoing drilling to support resource delineation under Class 3 permit conditions. Results include:

CPG-128D1: 47m @ 1.23% Cu, 0.11g/t Au, 7.03g/t Ag + 560 ppm Mo from 3.0 m, Incl.: 28.5m @ 1.86% Cu, 0.17g/t Au, 10.47g/t Ag+ 798ppm Mo from 10.0m, 8.30m @ 4.99% Cu, 0.23g/t Au, 26.66g/t Ag+ 1,902ppm Mo from 12.6m

CPG-122: 47.2m @ 1.78% Cu, 0.12g/t Au, 10.06g/t Ag + 680 ppm Mo from 30m, Incl.: 19.80m @ 3.28% Cu, 0.14g/t Au, 17.04g/t Ag+ 510ppm Mo from 47.2m,

CPG-122D2: 89.80m @ 1.00% Cu, 0.17g/t Au, 5.61g/t Ag +1,196 ppm Mo from 27.87m, Incl.: 8.40m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.29g/t Au, 13.85g/t Ag+ 1,925ppm Mo from 27.87m, 7.75m @ 1.76% Cu, 0.10g/t Au, 4.40g/t Ag+ 1,815ppm Mo from 46.25m, 17.66m @ 1.21% Cu, 0.24 g/t Au, 8.01 g/t Ag + 3,208ppm Mo from 60m 14.95m @ 1.49% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au , 7.18 g/t Ag + 673 ppm Mo from 83.2m

CPG-123: 53.26m @ 0.88% Cu, 0.12g/t Au, 5.27g/t Ag + 499 ppm Mo from 16.74 m, Incl.: 27.3m @ 1.34% Cu, 0.19g/t Au, 8.04g/t Ag+ 770ppm Mo from 37.6m,

CPG-126: 62.5m @ 0.88% Cu, 0.04g/t Au, 2.67g/t Ag + 334 ppm Mo from 37 m, Incl.: 12.4m @ 1.94% Cu, 0.12g/t Au, 6.77g/t Ag+ 735ppm Mo from 47.7m,



Recent drilling has also returned materially elevated molybdenum values (Figure 1), including 1,196 ppm Mo over 89.8m in CPG-122D2, with higher grade intervals of 1,925 ppm Mo over 8.4m, 1,815 ppm Mo over 7.75m, 3,208 ppm Mo over 17.66m and 1,902 ppm Mo over 8.3m in CPG-128D1. With molybdenum recently reported at approximately US$70,000 per tonne1, these grades highlight the potential for molybdenum to contribute meaningful by-product value to the broader Cowley system.

Figure 1: High Grade coarse Molybdenite intersected in CPG-122D2.

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COWLEY RESOURCE DELINEATION DRILLING

Drilling commenced at Cowley on 20 April. Gladiator had planned to complete at least 8,000 metres of drilling to support resource delineation under Class 3 permit conditions, which allows for greater flexibility and increased drill density both within and beyond the boundaries of the known mineralized system. Using a regularly spaced grid, the program will systematically test mineralized zones and support comprehensive resource definition.

The initial priority is to:

Complete step-out, sectional and infill drilling in areas where high-grade mineralisation may be incorporated into future resource models; and

Assess near-surface high-grade mineralisation for inclusion in future resource models on both the southern and northern limbs of the deposit. This work is intended to maximize the shallow resource potential in areas where drilling directly above the mineralisation has not previously been possible. This is designed to bring mineralization to surface (where outcropping) or near surface under shallow cover (< 10m).

Since the resumption of drilling, Gladiator has since completed 29 holes for 4,165 metres, with assay results received for the first 11 holes (CPG-122 to CPG-128D1). Drilling will continue to target high-grade mineralization near surface.

Drilling has now been expanded from an original planned 8,000 metres to more than 10,000 metres in total, with a remaining ~3,000 metres to be completed (Phase 1 - North Limb) prior to commencement of drilling on the southern limb (Phase 2, ~3,000 metres).

Figure 2: Plan map of Cowley over LiDAR hill shade. Current completed drilling at Cowley subject to this release highlighted in yellow with Planned Phase 1 (remaining) drilling displayed (White Collars). Please note Section Lines showing projection of Figures 3, 4 and 5.

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Figure 3: Section (A-A') through Cowley (Viewing W). New drill results from Cowley subject to this release highlighted in dark yellow. Refer to Figure 2 above for the location of section.

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Figure 4: Section (B-B') through Cowley (Viewing W). New drill results from Cowley subject to this release highlighted in dark yellow. Refer to Figure 2 above for the location of section.

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Figure 5: Section (C-C') through Cowley (Viewing W). New drill results from Cowley subject to this release highlighted in dark yellow. Refer to Figure 2 above for the location of section.

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EXPLORATION STRATEGY - 2026

These results are part of Gladiator Metals planned fully permitted and fully funded drill program for 2026. The program will continue to focus on accelerating resource definition at Cowley, rapidly expanding the high-grade Cub East discovery.

With a planned fully funded exploration budget of greater than $15 million and ~40,000 metres of drilling already planned for 2026, Gladiator is poised to complete a very exciting and positive year focused on the drill bit.

Plans are also underfoot and in action to keep rolling out the geophysical "road map" over the broader belt to continue the highly successful return on investment from gravity followed by IP experienced in 2025, with a doubling of the geophysical budget that led to the new discovery at Cub East in 2025 that recently returned:

BCG-020: 40m @ 2.01% Cu + 0.72g/t Au + 19.43g/t Ag from 176m Incl. 24m @ 3.03% Cu+ 1.08g/t Au + 28.91g/t Ag from 190m

BCG-023: 35.9m @ 2.68% Cu, 1.35 g/t Au & 19.55g/t Ag from 172.1m Incl. 22m @ 4.24% Cu, 2.16 g/t Au, & 31.04g/t Ag from 172.1m



Combined with these results, plus the addition of the recent discovery at Cub East and the generation of the Great Southern Target south of Cowley (Figure 6), Gladiator expects to maintain a pipeline of high-quality resource opportunities into the future.

Figure 6: Plan map of Black Cub to Cowley over ground gravity, showing completed IP Lines.

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Hole Id Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) Remarks CPG-122 146.30 505,815 6,715,409 -31 8

30.00 77.20 47.20 1.78 0.12 10.06 680 3.40m of Core Loss











Incl. 47.20 67.00 19.80 3.28 0.14 17.04 510 2.30m of Core Loss













86.00 92.00 6.00 0.39 0.06 1.90 93















98.00 104.00 6.00 0.45 0.05 2.13 186

CPG-122D1 71.63 505,815 6,715,411 -35 4

Not Assayed (Hole Failed - Azimuth > 10 degrees of design) CPG-122D2 126.49 505,816 6,715,411 -30 18

27.87 117.67 89.80 1.00 0.17 5.61 1,196













Incl. 27.87 36.27 8.40 1.66 0.29 13.85 1,925













And 46.25 54.00 7.75 1.76 0.10 4.40 1,815













And 60.00 77.66 17.66 1.21 0.24 8.01 3,208













And 83.20 98.15 14.95 1.49 0.25 7.18 673

CPG-122D3 143.26 505,815 6,715,409 -61 14

37.90 58.12 20.22 0.23 0.02 1.84 609

CPG-123 111.25 505,821 6,715,453 -32 13

16.74 70.00 53.26 0.88 0.12 5.27 499 3.6m of Lost Core











Incl. 37.60 64.90 27.30 1.34 0.19 8.04 770 1.7m Lost Core CPG-124 179.83 505,908 6,715,409 -61 5

24.00 46.50 22.50 1.66 0.01 4.69 25 3.0m of Core Loss











Incl. 28.00 46.50 18.50 1.99 0.01 5.40 16 3.0m of Core Loss











Incl. 28.00 34.00 6.00 5.28 0.03 13.87 19















77.00 89.00 12.00 0.20 0.01 0.43 30

CPG-125 188.98 505,902 6,715,426 -59 14

75.00 124.00 49.00 0.38 0.02 1.18 202













Incl. 82.00 124.00 42.00 0.40 0.03 1.27 197

CPG-126 150.88 505,909 6,715,458 -59 10

37.00 99.50 62.50 0.88 0.04 2.67 334













Incl. 47.70 60.10 12.40 1.94 0.12 6.77 735

CPG-127 80.77 505,922 6,715,494 -57 9

16.90 26.30 9.40 0.90 0.08 6.95 50















60.20 64.00 3.80 2.62 0.33 39.45 126

CPG-128 89.92 505,959 6,715,487 -51 6

6.00 11.50 5.50 0.49 0.05 4.52 657















21.50 50.10 28.60 1.34 0.44 7.79 479













Incl. 32.50 50.10 17.60 1.92 0.69 10.92 373

CPG-128D1 77.72 505,959 6,715,489 -30 4

3.00 50.00 47.00 1.23 0.11 7.03 560













Incl. 10.00 38.50 28.50 1.86 0.17 10.47 798













Incl. 12.60 20.90 8.30 4.99 0.23 26.66 1,902



Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cowley drill holes (CPG-). Note that the quoted Intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.

Where core loss is noted in the remarks column, part of the reported interval returned no core. That portion is assigned no value when calculating the weighted average assay result.

THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high-grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35 km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897 with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Advanced 35 km long high-grade copper belt.

Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon.

Greater than 45,000 m of drilling planned for 2026, focussed initially on near-term high-grade copper skarn resource prospects including the cornerstone Cowley Prospect, the recently discovered Cub East Prospect and the significant exploration potential surrounding the Cowley and Cub East mineralized systems.

Later in the year focus will revert to the known mineralized areas adjacent to previous operating mines, including the Chiefs and Arctic Chief-Best Chance trends.

Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource(s), in 2026 for Cowley on completion of Class 3 delineation drilling.

The Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief, Arctic Chief, Keewenaw & Black Cub South and other deposits.

Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, mined 10.5 mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75 g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).

Key Institutional Investors - Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes are directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.

Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system is complex making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 20 samples to monitor the Laboratory.

Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed. On occasions where the Whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples within a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to their Langley facility for preparation utilising the same method as described above.

Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

References:

Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.(https://data.geology.gov.yk.ca/Reference/42011InfoTab)

Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980). (https://ia800602.us.archive.org/7/items/whitehorsecopper00tenn/whitehorsecopper00tenn.pdf)

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

Director and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

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Source: Gladiator Metals Corp.