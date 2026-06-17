Teneo AI AB: Bulletin from the annual general meeting in Teneo AI AB

Teneo AI AB ("Teneo.ai" or the "Company") has today, on 17 June 2026, held its annual general meeting whereby the shareholders passed the following resolutions. The notice to convene the annual general meeting and the complete proposals are available on the Company's website: https://www.teneo.ai/investors/corporate-governance/general-meetings.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of result

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be made for the financial year 2025 and that the result for the year shall be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The members of the board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Election of the board of directors and auditor and remuneration

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors shall consist of three board members with no deputy board members. It was further resolved that the number of auditors shall be one.

The annual general meeting resolved that the remuneration to the board of directors shall be paid in a total amount of SEK 1,000,000, of which the chairman of the board shall receive SEK 500,000 and each one of the other board members elected by the general meeting shall receive SEK 250,000. Remuneration for work carried out in the board of directors' committees is not included in the remuneration. The annual general meeting further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration to members of the audit committee shall be paid with SEK 100,000 to the chairperson of the audit committee and SEK 50,000 to each other member of the audit committee.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration will be paid to the auditor as per approved invoice.

The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect Johan Gustavsson, Mathias Björkholm and Lars Roth as board members, all for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Johan Gustavsson was, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, re-elected chairman of the board of directors.

It was resolved to re-appoint Grant Thornton Sweden AB as auditor. Grant Thornton Sweden AB has announced that the authorised public accountant Ida Sparrfeldt will be the principal auditor.

Resolution on the implementation of the warrant program 2027/2030

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on the establishment of warrant program 2027/2030 through a directed issue of warrants to the Company and approval of transfer of warrants to key persons of the Company or its subsidiaries. The complete proposal for warrant program 2027/2030 can be found in the notice to convene the annual general meeting that was made public on 15 May 2026.

Resolution on the introduction of a cash bonus scheme for certain key personnel

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the introduction of a long-term cash bonus scheme for certain senior executives of the Company. The full proposal for the bonus scheme is set out in the notice of the 2026 Annual General Meeting, which was published on 15 May 2026.

Resolution on a reduction in share capital to cover losses

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to reduce the Company's share capital by SEK 64,787,443.90 to cover losses. The reduction shall be carried out without the cancellation of shares.

Resolutions on authorisation to issue shares and conditional resolutions on amendments to the Articles of Association, a reduction in share capital and a bonus issue

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal and subject to a restriction on the proposal from two shareholders, to authorise the board, within the limits set out in the Articles of Association in force at any given time, until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, with or without deviation from shareholders' preferential rights, to resolve to increase the Company's share capital through the issue of new shares, warrants and/or convertibles (the "Issue Authorisation"). In the event of a deviation from shareholders' pre-emptive rights, the total number of shares issued, or which may be issued as a result of the exercise of warrants or the conversion of convertible bonds, pursuant to this authorisation, not exceed a number that would result in a dilution exceeding twenty (20) per cent of the total number of shares in the Company following full exercise of the authorisation, calculated on the basis of the number of shares in the Company at the time of the general meeting's resolution on the authorisation.

Furthermore, the annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal and subject to the Issue Authorisation being utilized, to (i) amend the limits on the share capital and the limits on the number of shares in accordance with Articles 4 and 5 of the Company's Articles of Association, (ii) to reduce the Company's share capital by SEK 151,237,217.461399 without cancelling any shares, whereby the amount of the reduction shall be allocated to non-restricted equity, and (iii) amend the limits on the share capital as set out in Article 4 of the Company's Articles of Association and, by way of a bonus issue without the issue of shares, increase the share capital by SEK 151,237,217.461399 through a transfer from non-restricted equity, in order to enable the capital reduction referred to in (ii) to be registered without authorisation from the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The reduction is being carried out to lower the quota value of the shares and enable the exercise of the Issue Authorisation.

For further information, please contact:

Per Ottosson, CEO, Teneo.ai

Email: per.ottosson@teneo.ai

About Teneo AI AB

Teneo.ai (SSME:TENEO)?delivers the most advanced Agentic AI solutions for contact center automation-helping enterprises resolve customer inquiries faster, reduce wait times, and elevate service quality. Our AI Agents achieve up to 99% accuracy, automate over 60% of interactions, and enable up to 50% in operational cost savings.

Trusted by global leaders, the Teneo platform combines Conversational AI, Generative AI, and Large Language Models to drive measurable improvements in containment, first contact resolution (FCR), CSAT, NPS, and overall CX efficiency.

Teneo-powered AI Agents handle millions of conversations daily across voice and digital channels with enterprise-grade scalability and performance. Our patented technology integrates seamlessly with leading CCaaS and CX platforms-including Genesys, Five9, Microsoft, AWS, Google, and NICE-maximizing automation without disrupting existing workflows.

We make your AI Agents the smartest-delivering consistent, human-like experiences that accelerate growth and ROI.

Teneo.ai is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with short name TENEO. Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Learn more at?www.teneo.ai/investors.