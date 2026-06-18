Teneo AI AB: Teneo AI AB discloses financing needs

During the second quarter of 2026, the negative effect of the legal dispute with a former US reseller partner, which Teneo AI AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Teneo AI") disclosed in the interim report for the first quarter of 2026, has impacted revenues adversely, resulting in additional financing being required sooner than the Company had previously anticipated.

The Company's current cash position is sufficient to fund the Company's operations for approximately one month at the current revenue level. The Company is evaluating possibilities for cost savings. At the same time, the Company continues to work on completing the strategic review.

As set out in the bulletin from the Company's annual general meeting on 17 June 2026, the annual general meeting resolved to authorize Teneo AI's Board of Directors to resolve on new issuances of shares, warrants or convertibles, with or without preferential rights for the Company's shareholders. The Board of Directors is evaluating various alternatives to address the Company's financing needs, including alternatives other than a new issuance, but assesses that a rights issue will likely be the best alternative for the Company, inter alia because it would give all existing shareholders the opportunity to participate in potential upside from a possible sale of all or parts of the Company.

The Company and its financial advisor are engaged in a constructive dialogue with the Company's lender CapitalFour regarding a renegotiation and extension of the SEK 250m PIK loan maturing on 21 December 2026. The loan is subject to a minimum liquidity covenant as of 31 August 2026, requiring liquidity to exceed SEK 10m on a monthly basis and that the Company has by then secured a refinancing of the loan. The Board of Directors believes that the lender shares the Board of Directors' view that a successful completion of the strategic review is of the highest priority.

The Board of Directors continues its work on the strategic review, and it is the Board of Director's priority to successfully complete the review, with the primary focus being to sell all or parts of the Company's business.

"We are working actively and constructively with our advisors, existing shareholders and our lender to reach a sound financing solution for the Company. We have a strong technology offering, a promising pipeline and an ongoing strategic process led by JP Morgan that is generating interest from the market. Our priority is to ensure that the Company has the resources needed to complete this process and realise the value embedded in our patented technology", says Per Ottosson, CEO of Teneo AI.

This information is information that Teneo.ai is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-18 10:30 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Per Ottosson, CEO, Teneo.ai

Email: per.ottosson@teneo.ai

About Teneo AI AB

Teneo.ai (SSME:TENEO)?delivers the most advanced Agentic AI solutions for contact center automation-helping enterprises resolve customer inquiries faster, reduce wait times, and elevate service quality. Our AI Agents achieve up to 99% accuracy, automate over 60% of interactions, and enable up to 50% in operational cost savings.

Trusted by global leaders, the Teneo platform combines Conversational AI, Generative AI, and Large Language Models to drive measurable improvements in containment, first contact resolution (FCR), CSAT, NPS, and overall CX efficiency.

Teneo-powered AI Agents handle millions of conversations daily across voice and digital channels with enterprise-grade scalability and performance. Our patented technology integrates seamlessly with leading CCaaS and CX platforms-including Genesys, Five9, Microsoft, AWS, Google, and NICE-maximizing automation without disrupting existing workflows.

We make your AI Agents the smartest-delivering consistent, human-like experiences that accelerate growth and ROI.

Teneo.ai is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with short name TENEO. Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Learn more at?www.teneo.ai/investors.