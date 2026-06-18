Today, June 18, 2026, Teneo AI AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release regarding its financing needs.

According to item 6.3.1 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Teneo AI AB Short name TENEO ISIN code: SE0018397184

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.