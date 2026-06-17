Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Quantum X Labs: Kräftiger Ausbruch - Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRHW | ISIN: CA15957L1040 | Ticker-Symbol: 68K
Frankfurt
17.06.26 | 08:06
0,160 Euro
+1,91 % +0,003
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CHAR Technologies Ltd.: CHAR Tech Reminds Shareholders of June 18 Investor Update Call

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / CHAR Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:YES)(OTC PINK:CTRNF)(FSE:68K) ("CHAR Tech" or the "Company"), a leader in sustainable biomass energy solutions, reminds shareholders and interested investors of its upcoming live investor update call on June 18, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST, including a live Q&A session following the presentation. Investors may register for the call here.

During the call, CEO Andrew White will walk shareholders through the full scope of CHAR Tech's commercial and operational progress. This includes a deep dive into the Saguenay biocarbon pelletizing facility, acquired from Elkem ASA, covering the planned upgrade to bring the facility to commercial-scale production capacity, the long-term revenue foundation provided by the five-year, 62,500-tonne biocarbon offtake agreement with Elkem, and the Company's broader vision for a self-sustaining Quebec biocarbon network.

Management will also provide updates on the Thorold Renewable Energy Facility commissioning, the Lake Nipigon project, and an update on CHAR Tech's PFAS destruction platform as Canadian regulations targeting PFAS polluters take effect June 30, 2026.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES)(OTC PINK:CTRNF)(FSE:68K) is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal.

CHAR Tech's HTP platform is also advancing a new vertical focused on the permanent destruction of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Operating at temperatures sufficient to break down long-chain fluorinated compounds, the system enables municipalities and industrial operators to eliminate PFAS while converting biosolids into energy and low-carbon solid products.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White
Chief Executive Officer
CHAR Technologies Ltd.
E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com
T: 866 521-3654

Galen Cranston
Director of Stakeholder Relations
CHAR Technologies Ltd.
E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com
T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about CHAR and its business and operations. The words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR Tech, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing for full facility construction, securing project financing, expectations regarding the offtake agreements, future plans, operations and activities, expectations regarding the scale up of production, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements reflect CHAR Tech's current views and ?intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR Tech, and are subject to ?certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR Tech's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 27th, 2026 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, and available under CHAR Tech's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ?entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR Tech does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ?completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ?is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ?any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: CHAR Technologies Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/char-tech-reminds-shareholders-of-june-18-investor-update-call-1178394

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.