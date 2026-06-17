Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Expands Smell AI Platform into Digital Breath Intelligence Through National Taiwan University Research Program

Program expands Ainos' Smell AI platform from environmental intelligence into digital breath intelligence for emergency medicine research

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a pioneer in AI-powered scent digitization and Smell AI technologies, today announced a new research program with National Taiwan University ("NTU") to explore the use of Smell AI in emergency medicine.

The program, titled "Rapid Diagnosis of Dyspneic Patients in the Emergency Department via AI-powered Electronic Nose Technology," will explore the use of Ainos' Smell AI platform to analyze volatile organic compounds ("VOCs") in exhaled breath. The goal is to study whether AI-driven breath-print analysis can help emergency physicians more quickly evaluate patients presenting with dyspnea, commonly known as shortness of breath.

Ainos' Smell AI technology, powered by AI Nose and Smell Language Model, traces its roots to healthcare-focused R&D, where the need for non-invasive sensing, accuracy, and real-world validation helped shape the Company's core technology platform.

This program differs from Ainos' existing National Taiwan University Hospital initiative by expanding Smell AI from healthcare environmental sensing into patient-level digital breath intelligence, studying whether exhaled VOC patterns can become machine-readable breath-print Smell ID for emergency medicine research.

Dyspnea is one of the most common and difficult symptoms seen in emergency departments. Patients with acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("AECOPD") and acute decompensated heart failure ("ADHF") can appear similar at first, although they often require different treatment pathways. The research program aims to develop and evaluate a Deep Dyspnea Differential system designed to analyze VOC-based breath prints and study whether those patterns may help differentiate AECOPD, ADHF, and non-disease control groups.

"Emergency dyspnea triage is a high-value clinical challenge where time and diagnostic clarity are critical," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. "AI Nose was originally developed with medical diagnostic applications in mind, where non-invasive sensing, accuracy, and real-world validation are essential. This research program brings that experience back into a high-value clinical setting and extends our Smell AI platform into digital breath intelligence. We believe this is an important step in advancing our broader vision of building Smell ID data and Smell Language Model capabilities across healthcare, industrial, and physical AI environments."

The program is expected to include prospective enrollment, breath sampling from emergency department patients and control subjects, deep learning model training, and external validation against final clinical diagnoses. If successful, the research may contribute to a breath-print database for dyspnea and support future studies in emergency, outpatient, pre-hospital, and home-monitoring settings.

"This program reflects Ainos' platform strategy," added Mr. Tsai. "Across semiconductor manufacturing, healthcare infrastructure, robotics, and emergency breath analysis, our objective is to convert previously inaccessible scent and VOC signals into structured data for AI systems. Each real-world deployment can expand the data foundation for Smell AI."

The research program is scheduled to run for one year, from July 1, 2026. The technology and workflow remain research-stage.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com . Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, ( @AinosInc ) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date. Visit media room https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-expands-smell-ai-platform-into-digital-breath-intelligence-1178463