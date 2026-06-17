Company Plans To Use Blockchain Fractional Ownership To Deliver Non-Dilution For Shareholders

The Company Will Be Using SMARGE, An AI-Blockchain Smart EV Charging Platform With Cryptocurrency-Based Energy Transactions

Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GREH) ("Green Rain" or the "Company") today announced that management is evaluating a blockchain-enabled electric vehicle ("EV") infrastructure framework designed to support the Company's long-term strategy of expanding scalable, non-dilutive clean energy infrastructure. The Company will be using blockchain for EV charging involves decentralized peer-to-peer networks, that lets users discover, access, and pay for charging at both public points and community-owned private chargers without relying on traditional corporate networks

The Company will be using SMARGE, an AI-Blockchain Smart EV Charging Platform with Cryptocurrency-Based Energy Transactions. A recent study1 discussed SMARGE, a hybrid AI-Blockchain smart charging platform that combines load forecasting, dynamic pricing, and cryptocurrency-based incentives to enhance decentralized EV energy management.

The Company's CEO, Alfredo Papadakis, said: "We are looking to raise 5 million through our block chain offering. Company will be filing paperwork for registered $5 Million Blockchain offering with SEC. We will determine pricing. Example: If your EV charging network aims for a starting valuation of $10,000,000 and has a total supply of 100,000,000 tokens, the starting price per token would be $0.10."

He continued: "The accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is intensifying pressure on urban power grids, particularly during evening peak hours. Existing smart-charging frameworks remain constrained by centralized control, static pricing, and limited integration of predictive intelligence.

Stock tokenization is no longer a future concept-it is actively transforming how companies issue equity, how investors access markets, and how capital moves across borders. By representing shares as blockchain-based tokens, businesses can unlock faster settlement, programmable compliance, and global investor access that traditional financial infrastructure cannot offer… which will all be to the benefit of our shareholders".

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is a holding company focused on opportunities in renewable energy and related sustainable technologies. The Company seeks to identify, acquire, and develop assets that align with long-term trends in clean energy and environmental responsibility.

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Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company's evaluation of a blockchain-enabled EV infrastructure framework, potential tokenization or fractional ownership models, the special restricted stock dividend, the share buyback program, and the Company's business strategy and growth objectives. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the Company's early-stage evaluation of these initiatives, the evolving regulatory landscape governing blockchain technology and tokenized assets, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, general economic and market conditions, and competition within the clean energy sector. No fractional interests, tokens, or other securities described herein are currently being offered for sale, and any future offering will be conducted in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Source: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

SOURCE: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

1 https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1073/19/4/992?shem=rimspwouoe,

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Source: Green Rain Energy Holdings