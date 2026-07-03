Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GREH) ("Green Rain" or the "Company") proudly joins Americans across the nation in celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America this Independence Day.

As our nation commemorates two and a half centuries of freedom, opportunity, innovation, and resilience, Green Rain Energy Holdings extends its deepest gratitude to the men and women of the United States Armed Forces, past and present, whose courage and sacrifice have helped preserve the liberties we enjoy today. The Company also recognizes and thanks our first responders, law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, civil servants, and countless public servants who work tirelessly to protect and strengthen our communities.

We further honor the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country and the principles upon which it was founded. Their service and dedication will never be forgotten, and their legacy continues to inspire future generations of Americans.

"America's 250th Anniversary is a historic milestone that reminds us of the strength, determination, and ingenuity that have defined our nation since its founding," said Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings. "On behalf of Green Rain, we express our sincere appreciation to all who have served and continue to serve our country. Their commitment to freedom and public service has made possible the opportunities that generations of Americans have enjoyed and will continue to enjoy for years to come."

As the nation celebrates this landmark anniversary, Green Rain remains committed to pursuing innovation and opportunities that contribute to America's future while honoring the values that have guided the country for 250 years.

If you'd like to make a donation support our veterans, please contact the Wounded Warrior Project for more information: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx?tsid=41687&campaignSource=ONLINE&source=BS26030FAABREMA&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=8674262121&gbraid=0AAAAADg1WjqA0HrlCHm1qlI1V0SmlaAmX

***Correction to Prior Disclosure***: As a correction to a previously issued press release, Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. clarifies that the Company is currently conducting only a preliminary evaluation of a potential SEC-registered blockchain-based offering of up to $5 million to support its long-term EV infrastructure strategy. The Company is reviewing various potential tokenized capital structures, including illustrative examples provided solely for discussion and evaluation purposes, which should not be interpreted as final valuations, offering terms, or investment solicitations. No registration statement has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), no securities are being offered for sale, and there can be no assurance that any blockchain offering will ultimately be pursued. Any potential transaction would remain subject to regulatory review, completion of due diligence, market conditions, Board approval, and the preparation and effectiveness of any required SEC registration statement. The Company will provide additional updates if and when its evaluation process advances.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is focused on identifying and developing opportunities in renewable energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, and emerging technologies that support a more sustainable and efficient energy future.

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Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company's evaluation of a blockchain-enabled EV infrastructure framework, potential tokenization or fractional ownership models, the special restricted stock dividend, the share buyback program, and the Company's business strategy and growth objectives. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the Company's early-stage evaluation of these initiatives, the evolving regulatory landscape governing blockchain technology and tokenized assets, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, general economic and market conditions, and competition within the clean energy sector. No fractional interests, tokens, or other securities described herein are currently being offered for sale, and any future offering will be conducted in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303896

Source: Green Rain Energy Holdings