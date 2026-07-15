Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) ("Green Rain" or the "Company") today announced plans to develop a new electric-vehicle charging project at the Sheraton San Jose Silicon Valley, located at 1801 Barber Lane in Milpitas, California.

Working with Chronicle Electric through the Company's Driftwood property initiative, GREH plans to deploy a combination of Level 2 destination chargers and DC fast chargers designed to serve hotel guests, Silicon Valley commuters, rideshare drivers and regional travelers.

The hotel is located approximately three miles from Levi's Stadium and provides convenient access to San Jose, Santa Clara, Silicon Valley and the greater San Francisco Bay Area.

"This is the type of location we want in the GREH network: a recognized hospitality destination positioned near major employment, travel and entertainment corridors," said Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings. "Our strategy is to place charging assets where vehicles already stop, where drivers need dependable charging and where utilization can support recurring infrastructure revenue."

A Premium Location in America's Largest EV Market

California is projected to require approximately 1.01 million public and shared-private chargers by 2030, including approximately 39,000 DC fast chargers, to support an estimated 7.1 million light-duty plug-in electric vehicles.

Public charging is commonly concentrated at hotels, shopping destinations, airports and high-traffic travel corridors-making hospitality properties a natural fit for GREH's destination-charging model.

The planned installation is expected to combine:

Level 2 chargers for overnight guests and extended stays;

DC fast chargers for drivers requiring rapid charging;

Digital payment and network-management capabilities; and

Potential future integration with renewable energy and energy-management technologies.

Published industry estimates indicate that well-positioned Level 2 chargers may generate approximately $2,000 to $10,000 in annual gross charging revenue per unit, while high-traffic DC fast-charging stations may generate approximately $20,000 to $50,000 annually. Actual results vary substantially based on utilization, electricity costs, pricing, charger power, uptime and operating arrangements. These figures are industry estimates and are not projections or guarantees of revenue for the GREH project.

Positioned in a Rapidly Expanding Infrastructure Market

More than 1.3 million public charging points were added globally during 2024, representing year-over-year growth of more than 30%.

The global DC fast-charging market has been estimated at approximately $11.6 billion in 2026 and is projected by industry researchers to reach approximately $51.6 billion by 2033.

"EV charging is becoming essential destination infrastructure," Papadakis added. "Hotels that offer charging can provide an important amenity to guests while creating new opportunities for charging revenue, longer customer dwell time and broader property engagement. GREH intends to participate in that value chain through carefully selected sites and disciplined project development."

The Company will provide further information regarding the number and capacity of chargers, project economics, ownership structure, construction schedule and anticipated commissioning date as engineering, utility coordination, permitting and final site planning progress.

New Investor-Focused Corporate Website

Green Rain Energy Holdings also announced the launch of its redesigned corporate website, Green Rain Energy, providing investors and prospective partners with enhanced access to Company information, project updates and GREH's clean-energy growth strategy.

The website highlights the Company's focus on:

EV charging infrastructure;

Community solar development;

Grid-integrated renewable-energy solutions; and

Long-term recurring revenue opportunities through infrastructure development and ownership.

Special Share Dividend

GREH also reminds shareholders of its previously announced special share dividend for eligible shareholders of record as of July 15, 2026, subject to the terms, conditions and distribution procedures contained in the Company's applicable public disclosures.

"This special dividend is intended to recognize our shareholders as we continue building GREH's clean-energy platform," Papadakis said. "Our focus remains on execution-advancing quality projects, building valuable infrastructure and positioning the Company for sustainable long-term growth."

Shareholders should consult the Company's official disclosures for complete information concerning eligibility, timing, distribution mechanics and any conditions applicable to the dividend.

Building the Infrastructure Behind the Energy Transition

Green Rain Energy Holdings is pursuing a vertically integrated strategy encompassing project identification, development, engineering coordination, financing and infrastructure ownership.

Through strategically located EV charging and community-solar projects, GREH is working to establish a portfolio of clean-energy assets designed to produce recurring revenue and create long-term shareholder value.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is a next-generation Energy Services Company (ESCO) focused on developing, financing, and deploying EV charging infrastructure, community solar projects, and renewable energy solutions throughout North America. Through a vertically integrated approach, the company seeks to create long-term recurring revenue streams while supporting the clean energy transition and delivering sustainable value for shareholders.

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Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company's evaluation of a blockchain-enabled EV infrastructure framework, potential tokenization or fractional ownership models, the special restricted stock dividend, the share buyback program, and the Company's business strategy and growth objectives. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the Company's early-stage evaluation of these initiatives, the evolving regulatory landscape governing blockchain technology and tokenized assets, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, general economic and market conditions, and competition within the clean energy sector. No fractional interests, tokens, or other securities described herein are currently being offered for sale, and any future offering will be conducted in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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Source: Green Rain Energy Holdings