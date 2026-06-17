Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: GLP-1 'Arms Race' Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

More People Than Ever Taking GLP-1 Drugs for Weight Loss

Growing List of Diseases Now Indicated as Treatable With GLP-1 Drugs

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, provides the following glucagon-like peptide-1 ("GLP-1") and obesity industry update.

On June 7th, Novo Nordisk ("Novo") announced that over three million Wegovy pill prescriptions had been filled since its initial launch on January 5, 2026, in what they call "one of the strongest US pharmaceutical launches by volume on record". They also offered the information that 82% of those prescriptions went to people previously untreated with GLP-1 medications, supporting Lexaria's long-held thesis that orally-delivered GLP-1 would greatly expand the marketplace in comparison to injectable delivery.

Just four days earlier, on June 3rd, Novo announced that Wegovy pills were being launched in the United Arab Emirates for purposes of weight-loss. Novo further announced, on June 11th, that Wegovy had been approved in the United Kingdom as the first daily GLP-1 weight-loss pill in that country, demonstrating the continued expansion around the world of orally-delivered GLP-1 medications specifically indicated for weight loss.

Not to be outdone, in recent weeks Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") announced a series of results from its Phase 3 trials on retatrutide, an investigational drug targeting GLP-1, glucagon, and GIP ("glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide") receptors. In their Phase 3 TRIUMPH-1 study of 2,339 people, retatrutide injected at 12mg once weekly resulted in an average weight loss of 28.3% over an 80-week period. This degree of weight loss was so extensive as to cause 65.3% of people to reach a BMI of under 30, meaning that they no longer met the BMI criteria for obesity.

In that same study, retatrutide reduced knee osteoarthritis pain by 73.1% and moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea severity by up to 60.6% per hour. This broadening of applications of GLP-1 drugs has long been envisioned as an extremely important byproduct of effective weight loss treatments:

"Obesity drives more than 200 downstream diseases, yet we have historically treated those conditions one at a time and in silos," said Ania Jastreboff, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine & Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Yale School of Medicine, Director of the Yale Obesity Research Center (Y-Weight), and lead investigator. "In TRIUMPH-1 and TRANSCEND-T2D-1, treatment with retatrutide resulted in substantial weight reduction together with clinically meaningful improvements in glycemia, knee osteoarthritis pain, and obstructive sleep apnea, with many individuals reaching what are classified as healthy-range weight and normal blood sugar levels."

On June 8th, Lilly released results from its ACHIEVE Phase 3 trials that demonstrated that their daily oral GLP-1 drug, Foundayo (orforglipron), lowered A1C levels by 2.2% from a baseline of 8.3% to just 6.1%: a reduction of 26.5% over a period of 52 weeks. Foundayo is being investigated as a potential treatment for all of type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, weight management, hypertension, osteoarthritis knee pain, peripheral artery disease, and stress urinary incontinence.

A very large dataset of more than 2 million veterans revealed that GLP-1 drugs offer potentially significant benefits to neurological and behavioral health with reduced risks of addiction to substances such as alcohol, cannabis, stimulants and opioids, as well as a decreased risk of neurocognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's and dementia where they have evidenced reduced inflammation in the brain. Also confirmed in the dataset were earlier discoveries of the drug's potential to lower the risk of heart attack, stroke, high cholesterol, and other cardiovascular conditions. Other studies have pointed to benefits experienced by persons with chronic kidney disease, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and arthritis.

It can no longer be a surprise that revenue forecasts for these drugs are surging, as Lexaria earlier noted: TD Cowen raised their previous 2030 sales forecast of the overall GLP-1 sector from $101 billion to $139 billion, Roots Analysis is forecasting sales of $180 billion by 2035, while UBS Investment Bank expects 2029 GLP-1 sales to reach $126 billion.

The obesity and diabetes markets continue to be dominated by Lilly and Novo. Naysayers expected the excitement of the popular weight loss drugs to fade but they could not have been more wrong. If anything, the scale of investigation is increasing and new drug possibilities are accelerating - not consolidating. According to IQVIA, more than 193 obesity pipeline assets are in active clinical development with 8 more novel GLP-1 drug approvals expected in the next 4 years.

Effectiveness of these drugs is no longer in question and may be reaching practical limitations when it comes to weight loss (above). The largest opportunity for product improvement is in the area of patient safety. The existing medications in the market today notoriously cause unwanted adverse events ("AEs"), more specifically gastrointestinal ("GI") AEs (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation).

To that end, Lexaria is working to position its DehydraTECH (also referred to as "DHT") drug delivery technology as not only an improved drug absorption/performance enhancer, but also as a vital enabler of reducing side effects of various GLP-1 drugs. Lexaria continues to advance its DehydraTECH pipeline by launching two new animal studies this year on drugs never before tested for compatibility with our technology: retatrutide and amycretin. The following table summarizes the dramatic improvements in GI AEs that Lexaria has realized when testing three (semaglutide, tirzepatide, and liraglutide) of the major GLP-1 drugs on the market today with its DehydraTECH technology in an oral format:

Lexaria Study Control Test Article % Reductions vs Control GI AEs GLP-1-H24-1 GLP-1-H24-2* GLP-1-H24-3 GLP-1-H24-4** GLP-1-H24-4** GLP-1-H25-5 Rybelsus (oral) Rybelsus (oral) Zepbound (injectable) Rybelsus (oral) Rybelsus (oral) Saxenda (injectable) DHT-Rybelsus (oral) DHT-Rybelsus (oral) DHT-tirzepatide (oral) DHT-semaglutide (oral) DHT-tirzepatide (oral) DHT-liraglutide (oral) -60% -100% -57% -43% -57% -31%

* oral dosing was performed after overnight fasting in all instances, except for GLP-1-H24-2 where fed pre-dosing conditions were applied.

** partial/8-week results from 12-week study

With our extensive wholly-owned patent portfolio protecting DehydraTECH worldwide, Lexaria continues to take steps to unlock the value of its robust drug delivery platform and continues to discuss business development opportunities with interested commercial partners. As the diabetes control and weight-loss industries continue to focus on GLP-1 and even more advanced drug generations for these and other therapeutic indications, Lexaria remains confident that DehydraTECH is valid for utilization with the right commercial partner(s).

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECHTM has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 65 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext. 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/glp-1-arms-race-intensifies-as-the-addressable-markets-continue-to-exp-1178427