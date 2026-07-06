Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Updates Business Development

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to have experienced many positive meetings with potential pharmaceutical partners and collaborators at the 2026 BIO International Convention ("BIO") in San Diego, CA.

"Lexaria had a full schedule at BIO, meeting with a diverse group of companies ranging from innovative smaller tech-focused firms to multi-billion-dollar global pharmaceutical companies," said Richard Christopher, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. "We are balancing new exploratory corporate opportunities with existing corporate relationships, with the intent of entering into partnership arrangements. Not a week goes by without discussion with one or more potential partners."

While new corporate relationships require time to identify areas of common interest and capabilities, including but not limited to technologic compatibility, we also continue to advance our pre-existing corporate relationships. While timelines and closure rates are impossible to predict, Lexaria remains optimistic about its prospects.

Of note, most of Lexaria's business discussions are related to the GLP-1 sector and its many applications. Within the GLP-1 sector, Lexaria detected a notable shift in this year's BIO conference to a focus on drug safety and adverse event profiles, given the reality that certain drugs currently under development are approaching practical maximums of weight-loss efficacy. Both in public presentations as well as in our one-on-one meetings, a growing number of pharmaceutical companies are confirming that their focus has shifted towards finding a better balance between weight-loss efficacy, tolerability and safety. The idea that GLP-1 drugs can work effectively at the same time as minimizing unpleasant adverse events is consistent with both Lexaria's mission, and the capabilities of our DehydraTECHTM technology.

In addition, Lexaria is pleased to report that interest in DehydraTECH technology is expanding once again outside of the GLP-1 industry. Lexaria has recently received renewed incoming corporate interest in the DehydraTECH-CBD and DehydraTECH-nicotine sectors where the Company has conducted extensive previous R&D validating the efficacy of the DehydraTECH technology.

Additional business development information will be made available as appropriate.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECHTM has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 66 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/lexaria-updates-business-development-1186567