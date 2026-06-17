DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of AGM

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of AGM 17-Jun-2026 / 15:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company") Results of AGM The Company held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 17 June 2026. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice previously published were duly passed as follows: Resolution Number Votes For Votes Against 1 100% 0% 2 100% 0% 3 100% 0% 4 100% 0% 5 82.76% 17.24%

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www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

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ISIN: VGG878801114 Category Code: RAG TIDM: THAL LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 Sequence No.: 432157 EQS News ID: 2348400 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 10:09 ET (14:09 GMT)