Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Thalassa Board reaches agreement with Newmark Security plc ("NWT") Board on reconstitution of the NWT Board

15-Oct-2025 / 08:35 GMT/BST 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
 
Thalassa Board reaches agreement with Newmark Security plc ("NWT") Board on reconstitution of the NWT Board 

The THAL Board welcomes the proposed changes to the NWT Board, as announced in NWT's RNS of today's date (Update re. 
Response to Shareholder Letter | Company Announcement | Investegate). 
 
In light of these constructive developments, the Thalassa Board announces it has agreed to withdraw its vote against 
the re-appointment of Mr. Yap, both as a sign of compromise, but also as a clear indication of our willingness to work 
constructively with the Boards of our investee companies.  We are grateful for the assurances that we have received 
that the proposed reconstitution of the NWT Board will lead to closer alignment of Management's compensation with the 
profitability attributable to the Company's shareholders. We look forward to working constructively with NWT's board 
for the benefit of all NWT shareholders. 
 
Duncan Soukup, commenting: "We welcome the proposed changes which, when successfully implemented, should lead to 
reduced costs, improved profitability, enhanced returns for shareholders and ultimately a re-rating of the Company's 
shares. On behalf of all shareholders, I would like to thank the NWT Board for its very constructive response to the 
issues raised by us. Thank you." 
 
END 

For further information, please contact: 
 
Enquiries:          enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     THAL, NWT 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 405188 
EQS News ID:  2213302 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2213302&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2025 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
