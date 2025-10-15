DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Thalassa Board reaches agreement with Newmark Security plc ("NWT") Board on reconstitution of the NWT Board

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL, NWT) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Thalassa Board reaches agreement with Newmark Security plc ("NWT") Board on reconstitution of the NWT Board 15-Oct-2025 / 08:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thalassa Holdings Ltd Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa", "THAL" or the "Company") Thalassa Board reaches agreement with Newmark Security plc ("NWT") Board on reconstitution of the NWT Board The THAL Board welcomes the proposed changes to the NWT Board, as announced in NWT's RNS of today's date (Update re. Response to Shareholder Letter | Company Announcement | Investegate). In light of these constructive developments, the Thalassa Board announces it has agreed to withdraw its vote against the re-appointment of Mr. Yap, both as a sign of compromise, but also as a clear indication of our willingness to work constructively with the Boards of our investee companies. We are grateful for the assurances that we have received that the proposed reconstitution of the NWT Board will lead to closer alignment of Management's compensation with the profitability attributable to the Company's shareholders. We look forward to working constructively with NWT's board for the benefit of all NWT shareholders. Duncan Soukup, commenting: "We welcome the proposed changes which, when successfully implemented, should lead to reduced costs, improved profitability, enhanced returns for shareholders and ultimately a re-rating of the Company's shares. On behalf of all shareholders, I would like to thank the NWT Board for its very constructive response to the issues raised by us. Thank you." END For further information, please contact: Enquiries: enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com Thalassa Holdings Ltd

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG878801114 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: THAL, NWT LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 Sequence No.: 405188 EQS News ID: 2213302 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2213302&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2025 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)