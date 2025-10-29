DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 29-Oct-2025 / 10:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thalassa Holdings Ltd Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa", "THAL" or the "Company") Trading Update Thalassa is delighted to note the announcement dated 27 October 2025 from Anemoi International Ltd ('Anemoi') in respect of its proposed acquisition of Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited ('Trasna') - https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/AMOI/ anemoi-international-ltd-proposed-acquisition-of-trasna-solutions-technologies-limited/17296761 Thalassa, as holder of approximately 40% of Anemoi shares, is excited about the growth prospects of Anemoi and Trasna going forward and looks forward to further market updates on the proposed acquisition. About Trasna: www.trasna.io Trasna is a global technology leader specialising in semiconductor and mobile Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions. With more than 600 employees and 200 clients worldwide, it combines expertise in semiconductors, secure data management, edge computing, AI, and blockchain to create innovative, end-to-end solutions - from chip design and SIM manufacturing to over-the-air subscription and device management. Trasna is a forward-thinking, technology-driven company considered more agile and leaner than traditional market players, providing value to its clients through security, efficiency, and innovation. From chip to cloud, it offers advanced solutions that connect people and devices at scale, enabling transformative experiences for mass IoT. Trasna provides end-to-end cellular IoT solutions with a fully integrated hardware and software stack, providing complete IoT lifecycle management solutions. Trasna's aim is the simplification of mass IoT, focusing on security, efficiency, and innovation. Trasna has been hailed as one of the most complete, innovative, and fastest-to-deploy eSIM solution providers in the World. END For further information, please contact: Enquiries: enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com Thalassa Holdings Ltd

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG878801114 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: THAL LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 Sequence No.: 406585 EQS News ID: 2220484 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2220484&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2025 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)