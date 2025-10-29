Anzeige
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
29.10.25 | 09:59
0,204 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
29.10.2025 12:15 Uhr
228 Leser
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 
29-Oct-2025 / 10:39 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
 
("Thalassa", "THAL" or the "Company") 
 
Trading Update 

Thalassa is delighted to note the announcement dated 27 October 2025 from Anemoi International Ltd ('Anemoi') in 
respect of its proposed acquisition of Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited ('Trasna') - 
 
https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/AMOI/ 
anemoi-international-ltd-proposed-acquisition-of-trasna-solutions-technologies-limited/17296761  
 
Thalassa, as holder of approximately 40% of Anemoi shares, is excited about the growth prospects of Anemoi and Trasna 
going forward and looks forward to further market updates on the proposed acquisition. 
 
About Trasna: 
 
www.trasna.io 
 
Trasna is a global technology leader specialising in semiconductor and mobile Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions. 
With more than 600 employees and 200 clients worldwide, it combines expertise in semiconductors, secure data 
management, edge computing, AI, and blockchain to create innovative, end-to-end solutions - from chip design and SIM 
manufacturing to over-the-air subscription and device management. 
 
Trasna is a forward-thinking, technology-driven company considered more agile and leaner than traditional market 
players, providing value to its clients through security, efficiency, and innovation. From chip to cloud, it offers 
advanced solutions that connect people and devices at scale, enabling transformative experiences for mass IoT. 
 
Trasna provides end-to-end cellular IoT solutions with a fully integrated hardware and software stack, providing 
complete IoT lifecycle management solutions. Trasna's aim is the simplification of mass IoT, focusing on security, 
efficiency, and innovation. Trasna has been hailed as one of the most complete, innovative, and fastest-to-deploy eSIM 
solution providers in the World. 

END 

For further information, please contact: 
 
Enquiries:          enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 406585 
EQS News ID:  2220484 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2220484&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2025 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
