Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Forge Resources Corp.: Plans the Largest Ever Drill Campaign in Yukon's Alotta Project

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) (the "Company" or "Forge Resources") discussed its 2026 drill campaign plans at the Alotta project in the Yukon, including a review of its progress to date and its plans for the year ahead.

The article examines Forge Resources' plans for its 2026 Yukon drill program, against the backdrop of continued investor interest in gold and copper and in secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company has concentrated this year's campaign on its most promising ground, including new targets with strong potential for porphyry mineralization, with the goal of encountering more of the high-grade gold zones found in earlier drilling.





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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/06/17/forge-resources-plans-the-largest-ever-drill-campaign-in-yukons-alotta-project/

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

To learn more about Forge Resources, visit their website. For the latest updates, follow Forge Resources social media: X and LinkedIn.

Contact: PJ Murphy info@forgeresourcescorp.com +1 (604)-271-0826

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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.