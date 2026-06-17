

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market opened on a somewhat sluggish note on Wednesday but gained in strength subsequently and despite paring some gains in late afternoon trade, ended the day's session modestly higher.



Investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy announcement, due later in the day, and the Swiss National Bank's policy announcement due on Thursday.



The Swiss central bank is likely to keep its key policy rate at 0%.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 53.71 points or 0.39% at 13,815.24 after scaling a low of 13,732.04 and a high of 13,836.65 intraday.



Straumann Holding soared 10.8%. The dental-implant company raised its profitability outlook for the year thanks to lower-than-anticipated tariffs and cost savings.



Straumann said it expects its core earnings before interest and taxes margin to expand by between 140 and 170 basis points this year, up from a previous margin expansion guidance of 30 to 60 basis points. For 2025, the company reported a core EBIT margin of 25.2%.



Sandoz Group and VAT Group moved up 2.93% and 2.86%, respectively. Sonova and Holcim, both gained about 2.25%.



ABB and Amrize ended higher by 1.62% and 1.59%, respectively. Roche, Novartis, Galderma Group and Sika gained 0.85%-1.2%.



Swisscom and Logitech International both shed 1.7%. Lindt & Spruengli, Swiss Re, Nestle, Kuehne + Nagel, Richemont and UBS Group closed lower by 0.4%-0.8%.



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