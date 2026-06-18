

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Straumann Holding AG (QS51.F), a Swiss manufacturer of dental equipment, said on Thursday that it expects fiscal 2026 profitability to be higher than the outlook issued in February this year.



As a result, the company has increased its expected core EBIT margin expansion to 140-170 basis points at constant 2025 exchange rates from the earlier guidance of 30-60 basis points.



According to the company, the improved outlook is a result of continued operational improvements across all business franchises, a favorable geographical mix, and lower-than-anticipated tariff impacts.



The Group continues to expect high single-digit organic revenue growth for full-year 2026. Straumann Holding expects the profitability improvement to be evenly distributed between the first and second halves of 2026. The company will publish its half-yearly results on August 19, 2026.



On the Frankfurt Exchange, QS51.F ended Wednesday's trading at 109.00 euros, up 9.00 euros or 9.0 percent.



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