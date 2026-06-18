Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Sompo announces Henry MacHale as Chief Underwriting Officer and Head of Strategy, International Markets

LONDON, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, has announced the appointment of Henry MacHale as Chief Underwriting Officer and Head of Strategy for its International Markets insurance business.

Sompo's International Markets comprises 22 countries across four regions: the United Kingdom (UK), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Continental Europe (including Turkey) and Brazil.

In this new role, Mr MacHale will work closely with Sompo's regional underwriting leaders and teams to help drive strong underwriting performance, set global underwriting policy, and partner closely to ensure the implementation of pricing and underwriting risk control frameworks.

In addition, he will also work with regional CEOs to develop and shape the International Markets strategy to provide further focus on organic and inorganic growth opportunities and to enhance, through collaboration, connectivity and alignment within the business, keeping the strengths of local expertise and decision-making.

Mr MacHale, who was previously Group Chief Strategy Officer at Aspen, will be based in London and report to Alessa Quane, Chief Executive Officer, International Markets.

Ms Quane said: "Henry's appointment is an important step for our International Markets business. He has a strong track record in underwriting specialty products, and brings strategic leadership and deep industry experience, which will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen underwriting performance, enhance governance and risk controls, and sharpen the focus of our strategy across regions. I am confident that Henry's leadership and direction will help us to deliver even greater connectivity, consistency, discipline and long-term success as we continue to grow our International Markets business."

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 137 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 9,500 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise.

"Sompo" refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor's. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit sompo-intl.com.

Sompo Contact

Mike Jones

Global Head of Media Relations

M: +44 7765 901899

E: mijones@sompo-intl.com

*Sompo UK's insurance and reinsurance business is underwritten by Endurance Worldwide Insurance Limited and any risks located in the European Economic Area are underwritten by SI Insurance (Europe), SA. Both companies are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. Please visit sompo-intl.com to view the full status disclosure.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or recommendation in relation to any insurance or financial product. Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may differ materially.