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WKN: A40XXS | ISIN: SE0023134895 | Ticker-Symbol: LD5
Frankfurt
18.06.26 | 08:04
3,990 Euro
-0,99 % -0,040
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ENVAR HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 10:00 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Envar Holding AB: Envar Games first in-house game, Witchspire, passes 100,000 copies sold

On June 10th 2026, Witchspire was launched in Early Access on Steam. One week after launch, Witchspire has passed 100,000 copies sold, a milestone that marks a commercially strong start for the first in-house title from Envar Games.

Envar Publishing has acted as publisher at launch, which means that all sales revenue, minus Steam's fees of approximately 30 percent of sales, goes to Envar. User reviews are over 80%, which is Steam's threshold for the "very positive" category. It is still too early to draw conclusions regarding future sales development.

"We have been working for several years with a vision of creating something of our own, and to pass 100,000 copies sold in the first week after launch is a fantastic recognition of the work that the team has put in. Through Envar Publishing, we have also handled the publishing ourselves, which makes this a particularly important milestone in our long-term commitment to building our own games and strong IP," says Liam O'Neill, Head of Games.

We at Envar would like to extend a warm thank you to the shareholders who invested in the IPO on December 17th 2024. Your trust has enabled the development of the company's first in-house developed IP, and we are pleased to now be able to deliver a title that has been strongly received in the market.

Witchspire has been available in Early Access on Steam since June 10th https://store.steampowered.com/app/2679100/Witchspire/

Certified Adviser
Envar has appointed Amudova as the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Tel: 08-546 017 58
E-mail: info@amudova.se

About Envar Holding
Envar Holding is an outsourcing and development studio focusing on game graphics to mainly game development companies or other companies active in the entertainment industry. The company has established itself as a provider of high-quality graphics and development services to some of the largest players in the gaming industry, including companies such as Riot Games, Netflix, NetEase, Blizzard, 2K, Hasbro, Tencent and EPIC Games.

For further information please contact:
Atey Ghailan, CEO
Liam O'Neill, Head of Games
info@envarstudio.com

Envar Holding AB
Org.nr 559407-6563
Götgatan 78
118 30 STOCKHOLM

This information is information that ENVAR HOLDING AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-18 09:56 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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