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WKN: A40XXS | ISIN: SE0023134895 | Ticker-Symbol: LD5
Frankfurt
20.07.26 | 09:13
3,690 Euro
-3,15 % -0,120
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ENVAR HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2026 10:45 Uhr
60 Leser
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Envar Holding AB: Envar Holding AB Issues a Reverse Profit Warning Following a Significant Increase in Operating Profit (EBIT) in Q2

Envar Holding AB ("Envar" or the "Company") today announces a reverse profit warning following a significant increase in Operating Profit (EBIT).

Preliminary figures indicate a positive EBIT of SEK 19,344 thousand for the second quarter of 2026, representing an increase of appr. 220 percent compared to Q2 2025 and appr. 478 percent compared to Q1 2026. All figures are preliminary and unaudited.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2026 are preliminarily estimated at approximately SEK 53,672 thousand, representing an increase of appr. 120 percent compared to Q2 2025 and appr. 108 percent compared to Q1 2026.

The significant increase in revenue and operating profit during the second quarter of 2026 has been primarily driven by the Company's Entertainment and Games business areas. Within Entertainment, Envar has continued to strengthen its relationships with existing clients while experiencing sustained demand for high-quality outsourcing and consulting services. This has resulted in increased revenue for the business area. Envar Games launched Witchspire in Early Access on June 10, 2026. During the 20 sales days included in the second quarter reporting period, the Games business area contributed approximately SEK 6,370 thousand to the quarter's EBIT.
As previously communicated, Envar's interim report for the period January-June 2026, will be published on August 11, 2026.

Certified Adviser
Envar has appointed Amudova as the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Tel: 08-546 017 58
E-mail: info@amudova.se

About Envar Holding
Envar Holding is an outsourcing and development studio focusing on game graphics to mainly game development companies or other companies active in the entertainment industry. The company has established itself as a provider of high-quality graphics and development services to some of the largest players in the gaming industry, including companies such as Riot Games, Netflix, NetEase, Blizzard, 2K, Hasbro, Tencent and EPIC Games.

For further information please contact:
Atey Ghailan, CEO
info@envarstudio.com

Envar Holding AB
Org.nr 559407-6563
Götgatan 78
118 30 STOCKHOLM

This information is information that ENVAR HOLDING AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-20 10:45 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.