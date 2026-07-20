Envar Holding AB: Envar Holding AB Issues a Reverse Profit Warning Following a Significant Increase in Operating Profit (EBIT) in Q2

Envar Holding AB ("Envar" or the "Company") today announces a reverse profit warning following a significant increase in Operating Profit (EBIT).

Preliminary figures indicate a positive EBIT of SEK 19,344 thousand for the second quarter of 2026, representing an increase of appr. 220 percent compared to Q2 2025 and appr. 478 percent compared to Q1 2026. All figures are preliminary and unaudited.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2026 are preliminarily estimated at approximately SEK 53,672 thousand, representing an increase of appr. 120 percent compared to Q2 2025 and appr. 108 percent compared to Q1 2026.



The significant increase in revenue and operating profit during the second quarter of 2026 has been primarily driven by the Company's Entertainment and Games business areas. Within Entertainment, Envar has continued to strengthen its relationships with existing clients while experiencing sustained demand for high-quality outsourcing and consulting services. This has resulted in increased revenue for the business area. Envar Games launched Witchspire in Early Access on June 10, 2026. During the 20 sales days included in the second quarter reporting period, the Games business area contributed approximately SEK 6,370 thousand to the quarter's EBIT.

As previously communicated, Envar's interim report for the period January-June 2026, will be published on August 11, 2026.

Certified Adviser

Envar has appointed Amudova as the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Tel: 08-546 017 58

E-mail: info@amudova.se

About Envar Holding

Envar Holding is an outsourcing and development studio focusing on game graphics to mainly game development companies or other companies active in the entertainment industry. The company has established itself as a provider of high-quality graphics and development services to some of the largest players in the gaming industry, including companies such as Riot Games, Netflix, NetEase, Blizzard, 2K, Hasbro, Tencent and EPIC Games.

For further information please contact:

Atey Ghailan, CEO

info@envarstudio.com

Envar Holding AB

Org.nr 559407-6563

Götgatan 78

118 30 STOCKHOLM

This information is information that ENVAR HOLDING AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-20 10:45 CEST.