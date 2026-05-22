Envar Holding AB: Envar expands with a new business area, Envar Publishing

Envar strengthens its position in the gaming industry by launching Envar Publishing, a new business area where Envar acts as an active publishing and development partner for smaller games in development. The focus for the new business area is on identifying, supporting and developing game projects and IP's with high creative and commercial potential in the global market.

Envar Publishing will take an active publishing role throughout the game life cycle from early development and production to launch, market introduction and post-launch support, updates and continued commercial development of the game. Envar Publishing will initially be staffed by the combined existing expertise of employees within the Envar Group, who have many years of experience in publishing operations in the gaming industry.



A business area for growth, breadth and future synergies

The establishment of the publishing business creates a more diversified portfolio in the group, where the new business area aims to find synergies between different service offerings. This creates good conditions to identify and develop game titles, by working closely with teams and concepts with high creative and commercial potential. The investment is made possible by the group's existing expertise, operational experience and financial resources, which creates a stable foundation for establishing and developing the business area in the long term. This will also result in risk diversification and strengthen the group's position in a rapidly changing industry, where both breadth and quality are crucial success factors.



A full-service partner throughout the development journey

Envar Publishing will act as a full-service publishing and development partner that supports game projects in every phase of development. This can include technical support in the development of the game's systems, mechanics and performance, as well as graphics, branding, etc. Prior to launch, Envar Publishing will also contribute with marketing resources, to ensure that the games are positioned strongly from the start. Regardless of where in the development phase a project is, Envar Publishing intends to offer structure, expertise and operational support that helps development teams take their games to the next level. After the launch of game titles, the majority of the revenue goes to cover Envar Publishing's costs and is then distributed further according to agreements. The future financial impact on Envar cannot be assessed at this stage.



Envar Publishing will be led by employees within the Envar Group with extensive experience in publishing, among other things, with the goal of working closely with game developers to jointly realize new game projects.



"It's super exciting that we are now investing in a new business area within publishing. With Witchspire close to launch, this marks the start of a natural broadening of Envar's journey as a leading entertainment hub. Sweden has a strong talent base but we will also scout internationally to find the right projects to hopefully contribute to the next big title. The investment complements the group's other businesses well and there are a couple of exciting game pitches that we are already evaluating," says Atey Ghailan, CEO of Envar.



For more information about Envar Publishing and Envar:

https://www.envarstudio.com/publishing

https://www.envarstudio.com/

Certified Adviser

Envar has appointed Amudova as the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Tel: 08-546 017 58

E-mail: info@amudova.se

About Envar Holding

Envar Holding is an outsourcing and development studio focusing on game graphics to mainly game development companies or other companies active in the entertainment industry. The company has established itself as a provider of high-quality graphics and development services to some of the largest players in the gaming industry, including companies such as Riot Games, Netflix, NetEase, Blizzard, 2K, Hasbro, Tencent and EPIC Games.

For further information please contact:

Atey Ghailan, CEO

info@envarstudio.com

Envar Holding AB

Org.nr 559407-6563

Götgatan 78

118 30 STOCKHOLM

This information is information that ENVAR HOLDING AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-22 08:28 CEST.