Envar Holding AB: Envar Games announces release date for Witchspire: 10th of June 2026

Last night, Envar Games announced the release date for Witchspire's Early Access: 10th of June. Along with the date reveal comes a new trailer that showcases new areas and features of the game's world.

"We're hitting the intended release date" says Liam O'Neill, Head of Games at Envar and Lead Producer for Witchspire. "The Early Access release is just the beginning for Witchspire, and we can't wait to continue developing the game in collaboration with our players."



The newly released trailer also showcases new areas of the game that have never been seen before.



"We previously released an early demo for the game that gave players a little taste, but the world which players will receive at the launch of Early Access is far larger than that." continues Liam. "We can't wait to finally share Witchspire with the world."

See the new trailer and Witchspire's Steam page below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_UhbUeOtSA

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2679100/Witchspire/

For more information on Witchspire and Envar:

http://playwitchspire.com/

https://www.envarstudio.com/

Certified Adviser

Envar has appointed Amudova as the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Tel: 08-546 017 58

E-mail: info@amudova.se

About Envar Holding

Envar Holding is an outsourcing and development studio focusing on game graphics to mainly game development companies or other companies active in the entertainment industry. The company has established itself as a provider of high-quality graphics and development services to some of the largest players in the gaming industry, including companies such as Riot Games, Netflix, NetEase, Blizzard, 2K, Hasbro, Tencent and EPIC Games.

For further information please contact:

Atey Ghailan, CEO

info@envarstudio.com

Envar Holding AB

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