Boule Diagnostics AB: Boule Diagnostics appoints new Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors at Boule Diagnostics has today appointed Johan Folkunger, Chief Executive Officer, effective June 22,2026. Johan Folkunger succeeds Simonetta Tumbiolo, who has been serving as Interim CEO.

Johan has extensive international leadership experience from the healthcare and medtech sector, spanning senior executive roles, CEO positions, and board appointments in listed and private companies. Most recently, Johan served as Group CEO of DNV Imatis, and has previously held CEO and executive roles within companies such as SpectraCure and Philips, including as CEO of Philips Sweden. He has also held the position of Executive Vice President at MedCap AB.

In addition to executive leadership roles, Johan has broad board experience, including serving as Chair of the Board and board member in multiple healthcare and technology companies.

The Chair of the Board, Torben Jörgensen, comments:

"We are very pleased to welcome Johan Folkunger as CEO of Boule Diagnostics. He brings a rare combination of strategic leadership, operational execution, and deep industry experience from both global corporations and growth companies. The Board is confident that he is well positioned to lead Boule going forward.

I would also like to thank Simonetta Tumbiolo for her strong commitment and enthusiasm in stepping in as Interim CEO, ensuring continuity during an important transition period."

Johan Folkunger, incoming CEO, comments

"I am pleased to be joining Boule Diagnostics and look forward to working with the Board and the organization to support the Company's continued development."



Contacts

Torben Jörgensen, Chairman of Boule Diagnostics AB, phone +46 (0)70-749 05 84

Michael af Winklerfelt, CFO, michael.af.winklerfelt@boule.com, phone +46 (0)70-553 54 22



About Us

Boule Diagnostics AB (publ) is a global company consisting of two business segments, Diagnostics and OEM CDS. Diagnostics is specialized in near-patient, decentralized diagnostic solutions for human and veterinary applications, serving hospitals, clinics, laboratories. OEM CDS develops and delivers reliable reagent, blood controls and calibrators tailored for diagnostic companies worldwide.

With operations in Sweden, the United States, Mexico, and Russia, and a global distribution network spanning more than 100 countries, Boule combines a resilient business model with strong positions in key growth markets. In 2025, Boule reported net sales of SEK 490 million and has about 200 employees worldwide. Boule has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2011. http://www.boule.com

This information is information that Boule Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-18 08:30 CEST.