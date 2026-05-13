Boule Diagnostics AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting May 13, 2026 in Boule Diagnostics

At the Annual General Meeting 2026 (the "AGM") it was resolved to adopt the balance sheets and profit and loss statements for the parent company and the group for the financial year 2025. The AGM resolved that the company's accumulated profit shall be carried forward and that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2025.



The AGM resolved to grant the directors and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2025.



The AGM resolved to approve the Nomination Committee's proposal that five directors shall be appointed to the Board of Directors.



The AGM resolved that the chairman shall be paid SEK 525,000 (unchanged) and that all other directors shall be paid SEK 250,000 (unchanged). It was further resolved that a total of SEK 120,000 (unchanged) shall be paid to the Remuneration Committee, to be divided within the committee. The total fee to the Board of Directors therefore amounts to a total of SEK 1,645,000.



It was also resolved that the fee to the auditor, in accordance with last year, shall be paid as per specified invoice, approved by the Board of Directors.



The AGM resolved to re-elect the directors Thomas Eklund, Emil Hjalmarsson, Torben Jørgensen, Yvonne Mårtensson and Rikke Rytter, until the next annual general meeting. The AGM resolved to re-elect Torben Jørgensen as Chairman of the Board of Directors until the next annual general meeting.



It was resolved to re-elect the audit company Öhrlings PriceWaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor, with Lars Kylberg as auditor in charge, until the next annual general meeting.



The AGM resolved to approve the proposed principles for appointing members to the Nomination Committee and the instruction for the Nomination Committee.



The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' presented remuneration report 2025.



The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to increase the share capital through new issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles.



The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisition and/or transfer of own shares.



Complete proposals regarding the resolutions of the AGM as set out above are available on Boule's website, www.boule.com.

Contacts



Torben Nielsen, CEO and Group President, torben.nielsen@boule.com, phone +46 (0)70-558 51 05



Michael af Winklerfelt, CFO, michael.af.winklerfelt@boule.com, phone +46 (0)70-553 54 22





About Us



Boule Diagnostics AB (publ) is a global company consisting of two business segments, Diagnostics and OEM CDS. Diagnostics is specialized in near-patient, decentralized diagnostic solutions for human and veterinary applications, serving hospitals, clinics, laboratories. OEM CDS develops and delivers reliable reagent, blood controls and calibrators tailored for diagnostic companies worldwide.



With operations in Sweden, the United States, Mexico, and Russia, and a global distribution network spanning more than 100 countries, Boule combines a resilient business model with strong positions in key growth markets. In 2025, Boule reported net sales of SEK 490 million and has about 200 employees worldwide. Boule has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2011. http://www.boule.com