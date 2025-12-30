Boule Diagnostics AB: Boule Diagnostics appoints Michael af Winklerfelt as new CFO

Boule Diagnostics AB appoints Michael af Winklerfelt as new CFO, effective February 2026. Michael af Winklerfelt brings extensive international experience from senior finance roles in pharmaceuticals, medical technology, and industrial sectors. He has served as CFO in several listed companies, overseeing finance, IT, HR, and investor relations. Michael has successfully led capital raisings, IPO processes, and strategic restructurings, strengthening Boule's position and future opportunities. Previous roles include CFO at Fresenius Kabi Sweden AB, XSpray Pharma AB, Prostatype Genomics AB, and Oasmia AB, as well as senior finance positions within the Atlas Copco Group. He holds an MBA from Emory University and an MSc from the Stockholm School of Economics.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael as Boule's new CFO. His strong financial expertise and broad experience across commercial and operational areas will be crucial in driving Boule's global growth, improving profitability, and delivering innovation in decentralized blood diagnostics," says Torben Nielsen, President and CEO.

Current CFO Holger Lembrér will remain in his role until Michael af Winklerfelt assumes the position in February 2026.

Contacts



About Us

With operations in Sweden, the United States, Mexico, and Russia, and a global distribution network spanning more than 100 countries, Boule combines a resilient business model with strong positions in key growth markets. In 2024, Boule reported net sales of SEK 558 million and has about 200 employees worldwide. Boule has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2011. http://www.boule.com

This information is information that Boule Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-30 08:30 CET.