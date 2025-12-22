Anzeige
WKN: A2JMYV | ISIN: SE0011231158 | Ticker-Symbol: 8BD
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 11:00 Uhr
Boule Diagnostics AB: Boule Diagnostics Selected as One of Three Providers in Nationwide Hematology Tender in Italy

Boule Diagnostics, together with its Italian distribution partner A. Menarini Diagnostics, is proud to announce its selection as one of only three providers in a nationwide tender for hematology solutions in Italy. The tender decision, finalized on November 28, 2025, marks a significant milestone for Boule in the Italian market. Boule achieved the highest overall score based on quality and price, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in diagnostic excellence. The tender covers an estimated total volume of 1,450 hematology instruments, representing a major opportunity to strengthen Boule's presence in Italy. We believe this achievement will have a positive impact starting in 2026, supporting healthcare providers with advanced diagnostic solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized in Italy for both quality and value," said Torben Nielsen, CEO of Boule Diagnostics. "Being selected together with our Italian distribution partner, A. Menarini Diagnostics, reflects our shared commitment to excellence and our mission to make advanced hematology diagnostics accessible worldwide."

This selection ensures that Boule's hematology systems will be available to healthcare facilities across Italy, contributing to improved diagnostic capabilities and better patient outcomes.

Contacts
Torben Nielsen, CEO and Group President, torben.nielsen@boule.com, phone +46 (0)70-558 51 05
Holger Lembrér, CFO, holger.lembrer@boule.com, phone +46 (0)72-230 77 10

About Us
Boule Diagnostics AB (publ) is a global company consisting of two business segments, Diagnostics and OEM CDS. Diagnostics is specialized in near-patient, decentralized diagnostic solutions for human and veterinary applications, serving hospitals, clinics, laboratories. OEM CDS develops and delivers reliable reagent, blood controls and calibrators tailored for diagnostic companies worldwide.
With operations in Sweden, the United States, Mexico, and Russia, and a global distribution network spanning more than 100 countries, Boule combines a resilient business model with strong positions in key growth markets. In 2024, Boule reported net sales of SEK 558 million and has about 200 employees worldwide. Boule has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2011. http://www.boule.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
