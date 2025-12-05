Boule Diagnostics AB: Boule Diagnostics Announces CEO Transition as Organization Prepares for Next Chapter

Boule Diagnostics today announced that Torben Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer, has decided to leave the company to pursue another professional opportunity. Under Torben's leadership, the company has undergone a significant restructure, achieved positive operating cash flow, and set out a new strategic direction for its two business segments, positioning the organization for sustainable growth. Torben will remain in his role for the next six months to ensure a smooth and orderly transition while the Board of Directors recruit a new CEO.

"Leading Boule through this transformative period has been an incredible privilege," said Torben Nielsen. "I am proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that the company is ready to thrive in its next chapter."

During Torben's tenure, Boule has successfully streamlined operations, strengthened its financial position, and defined clear strategies for both business segments to drive innovation and continued growth. These accomplishments have created a strong foundation for future success. "We thank Torben for his vision and dedication," said Torben Jørgensen, Chairman of the Board "His contributions have been instrumental in shaping the company's future, and we appreciate his commitment to supporting a seamless transition."

Contacts

Torben Jørgensen, Chairman of Boule Diagnostics, phone +46 70 749 05 84

About Us

Boule Diagnostics AB (publ) is a global company consisting of two business segments, Diagnostics and OEM CDS. Diagnostics is specialized in near-patient, decentralized diagnostic solutions for human and veterinary applications, serving hospitals, clinics, laboratories. OEM CDS develops and delivers reliable reagent, blood controls and calibrators tailored for diagnostic companies worldwide.

With operations in Sweden, the United States, Mexico, and Russia, and a global distribution network spanning more than 100 countries, Boule combines a resilient business model with strong positions in key growth markets. In 2024, Boule reported net sales of SEK 558 million and has about 200 employees worldwide. Boule has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2011. http://www.boule.com

This information is information that Boule Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-05 08:25 CET.