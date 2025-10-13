Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
WKN: A2JMYV | ISIN: SE0011231158 | Ticker-Symbol: 8BD
Stuttgart
13.10.25 | 09:43
0,451 Euro
+0,67 % +0,003
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2025 08:35 Uhr
23 Leser
Boule Diagnostics AB: Boule Diagnostics Announces CFO Departure for New Opportunity

Boule Diagnostics today announced that Holger Lembrér, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the company to pursue a new professional opportunity outside the organization.

Torben Nielsen, CEO of Boule Diagnostics, commented:
"We are grateful for Holger's leadership and contributions during his time with us. His financial stewardship has been instrumental in guiding the company through key phases of growth and transformation. We wish Holger continued success in his next chapter."

Holger Lembrér will remain in his role the following six months to ensure a smooth transition. The company will initiate a search for a successor and will provide updates as appropriate.

Contacts
Torben Nielsen, CEO and Group President, torben.nielsen@boule.com, phone +46 (0)70-558 51 05

About Us
Boule Diagnostics AB (publ) is a global diagnostics company specializing in near-patient, decentralized blood diagnostics and one of the few companies in the global diagnostics market that conducts its own development, manufacturing and marketing of instruments and consumables for blood diagnostics. The Company primarily serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories and other diagnostics companies to which it offers complete systems for blood diagnostics (hematology) in both the human and veterinary areas. Boule has strong positions in important emerging markets such as in Asia and in recent years has improved its position in the fast-growing veterinary market. Operations are conducted through operating subsidiaries in Sweden, the United States, Mexico and Russia. The Group reported net sales of SEK 558 million in 2024 and has more than 200 employees. Sales are conducted globally, predominantly through the company's 200 or so distributors in over 100 countries, supported by Boule's own local sales and service personnel. Boule has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2011. http://www.boule.com

This information is information that Boule Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-13 08:35 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
