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WKN: A2JMYV | ISIN: SE0011231158 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
29.05.26 | 11:07
0,322 Euro
-100,00 % -0,322
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3130,33111:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
52 Leser
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Boule Diagnostics AB: Interim CEO at Boule Diagnostics

The board of directors at Boule Diagnostics has today appointed Simonetta Tumbiolo, currently Chief Commercial Officer Diagnostic, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1 2026.

As previously communicated, Torben Nielsen will step down from the role of CEO. The appointment of Simonetta Tumbiolo ensures continuity in leadership while the Board conducts a process to appoint a permanent CEO.

Chair statement:

"Simonetta has deep knowledge of the Company and its operations, and the Board has full confidence in her ability to lead the business during this transition," said Torben Jörgensen, Chairman of the Board at Boule Diagnostics.

Interim CEO statement:

"I am honored to take on the role of Interim CEO and to continue working with our global teams," said Simonetta. "My priority will be to ensure stability in the business and maintain our strategic direction during this period."

The Company confirms that its strategy, financial targets, and outlook remain unchanged.

Contacts

Torben Jörgensen, Chairman of Boule Diagnostics AB, phone +46 (0)70-749 05 84
Michael af Winklerfelt, CFO, michael.af.winklerfelt@boule.com, phone +46 (0)70-553 54 22

About Us
Boule Diagnostics AB (publ) is a global company consisting of two business segments, Diagnostics and OEM CDS. Diagnostics is specialized in near-patient, decentralized diagnostic solutions for human and veterinary applications, serving hospitals, clinics, laboratories. OEM CDS develops and delivers reliable reagent, blood controls and calibrators tailored for diagnostic companies worldwide.
With operations in Sweden, the United States, Mexico, and Russia, and a global distribution network spanning more than 100 countries, Boule combines a resilient business model with strong positions in key growth markets. In 2025, Boule reported net sales of SEK 490 million and has about 200 employees worldwide. Boule has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2011. http://www.boule.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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