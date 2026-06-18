Attendo AB: Attendo strengthens its care offering in south Sweden through the acquisition of Skåningegård

Attendo has entered into an agreement to acquire Skåningegård-gruppen AB ("Skåningegård"). Through the acquisition, Attendo strengthens its position within care for people with disability, social care services and residential care for elderly people in southern Sweden.

Skåningegård is a family-owned care provider known for its focus on quality of life, based on each individual's needs. The group has provided care services in various forms for more than 100 years and consists of nine care units located in Östergötland, Kalmar, Kronoberg, and Gotland.



"Skåningegård is a well-established provider in south of Sweden, recognized for its high quality and long-term approach. Now we look forward to continuing the development of these excellent operations within Attendo. Together, we will contribute to meet the growing care needs in Sweden, which will benefit both individuals and the society as a whole," says Martin Tivéus, President and CEO Attendo.



"We look forward welcoming Skåningegård's employees to Attendo. Together, we will have the opportunity to learn from each other and continue developing the business with the best interests of care recipients at heart. By combining our strengths, we can further improve the quality and continuity of care while building long-term, close partnerships with the municipalities. This creates security for care recipients, their families, and our employees -today and in the long term," says Malin Fredgardh Huber, Managing Director, Attendo Scandinavia.



"Skåningegård has grown out of a strong family tradition where care, quality, and a long-term perspective have always been at the heart of everything we do. For us, the most important thing has been to create safe and meaningful living environments for the people we serve. With Attendo as the new owner, we see strong opportunities to further develop our operations, while ensuring continuity, security, and new opportunities for care recipients, their families, and our employees," says Mikael Yding, owner of Skåningegård.



About Skåningegård-gruppen AB

Skåningegård-gruppen AB is a family-owned group that has been providing services under the Act Concerning Support and Service for Persons with Certain Functional Impairments (LSS) and the Social Services Act (SoL) for many years. The company operates nine facilities located in Småland, Gotland, and Östergötland. Skåningegård-gruppen AB works with care and compassion, creating a safe, meaningful, and individually tailored everyday life for the people they support each day.

The transaction is expected to be completed on 1 July 2026.

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information

Josefine Uppling

Communications and Sustainability Director

Phone: +46 761 14 54 21

Email: josefine.uppling@attendo.com

Annie Adielsson

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +46 72 085 68 08

Email: annie.adielsson@attendo.com

About Attendo

Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.