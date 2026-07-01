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WKN: A2AA6V | ISIN: SE0007666110 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AT
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 08:03
11,000 Euro
+0,73 % +0,080
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATTENDO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATTENDO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,36010,41017:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 12:10 Uhr
30 Leser
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Attendo AB: Attendo has completed the acquisition of Skåningegård

Attendo announced in June 2026 that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Skåningegård-gruppen AB ("Skåningegård"). Through the acquisition, Attendo strengthens its position within care for people with disability, social care services and residential care for elderly people in southern Sweden. The transaction has now been completed.

The acquisition is in line with Attendo's strategy for balanced growth, where stable underlying organic growth is complemented by bolt-on acquisitions of high-quality companies in strategic segments.

Skåningegård is a family-owned care provider consisting of nine care units located in Östergötland, Kalmar, Kronoberg and Gotland. The company is associated with its long-term focus on high quality, continuity and individually tailored care. Through the acquisition, Attendo further strengthens its presence in southern Sweden and creates an additional platform for continued development together with employees, municipalities and care recipients.

"We are pleased to welcome the employees of Skåningegård to Attendo. Together, we will continue to develop the operations while maintaining the same high quality and keeping the quality of life of our care recipients in our focus. By combining our experience and strengths, we can create even better conditions for a safe and personalized care," says Malin Fredgardh Huber, Managing Director, Attendo Scandinavia.

About Skåningegård-gruppen AB
Skåningegård-gruppen AB is a family-owned group that has been providing services under the Act Concerning Support and Service for Persons with Certain Functional Impairments (LSS) and the Social Services Act (SoL) for many years. The company operates nine facilities located in Småland, Gotland, and Östergötland. Skåningegård-gruppen AB works with care and compassion, creating a safe, meaningful, and individually tailored everyday life for the people they support each day.

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information
Josefine Uppling
Communications and Sustainability Director
Phone: +46 761 14 54 21
Email: josefine.uppling@attendo.com

Annie Adielsson
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
Phone: +46 72 085 68 08
Email: annie.adielsson@attendo.com

About Attendo
Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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