Attendo AB: Attendo has received competition clearance for the acquisition of A-klinikka Oy

On 28 April 2026, Attendo announced its intention to acquire A-klinikka Oy from A-klinikkasäätiö (A-Clinic Foundation). The acquisition has now been approved by the The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA). The transaction has been completed and consolidated in Attendo's accounts from 1 August 2026.

A-klinikka Oy provides substance abuse and addiction treatment services to welfare regions across Finland as well as to the City of Helsinki. The company has approximately 300 employees. Through the acquisition, Attendo Finland strengthens and expands its presence within substance abuse and addiction treatment services, in line with its strategy.

"For decades, A-klinikka has developed services and treatment methods that help people overcome substance abuse and addiction. At Attendo, we now look forward to strengthening and further developing this important work. With our resources, broad expertise, and long-term commitment, we can build substance abuse services that truly meet the needs that exist," says Virpi Holmqvist, Managing Director, Attendo Finland.

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information

Annie Adielsson

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +46 72 085 68 08

Email: annie.adielsson@attendo.com

About Attendo

Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.