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WKN: A2AA6V | ISIN: SE0007666110 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AT
München
10.06.26 | 08:00
10,320 Euro
+0,68 % +0,070
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATTENDO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATTENDO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,61010,66018:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 14:00 Uhr
18 Leser
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Attendo AB: Attendo makes a long-term investment in Vallentuna - Vårdbo nursing home relocates to new premises

Attendo is making a long-term investment in elderly care services in Vallentuna, outside Stockholm, Sweden. This investment strengthens the conditions for continuing to provide high-quality care and for developing the operations to meet future needs.

Vårdbo nursing home will relocate from its current premises at Ekebyvägen 40 to new facilities at Stendösvägen 3 in central Vallentuna. The nursing home will remain in the same local area, helping to ensure continuity and a sense of security for residents, their families and employees.

The new premises will comprise approximately 3,500 square metres and accommodate 52 resident rooms. The property will be refurbished and adapted to meet the specific needs of the operations prior to the relocation.

"This is an important long-term investment for the elderly in Vallentuna. The new premises will provide excellent conditions for us to continue developing our operations in Vallentuna and to meet both current and future needs for elderly care services. We are very much looking forward to this next step," says Jonas Unger, Regional Director, Nursing Homes, Attendo.

Attendo has provided elderly care services in Vallentuna for more than 15 years and sees this investment as an important part of its efforts to meet the municipality's future need for elderly care services.

The refurbishment is planned to begin in November 2026, with residents expected to move into the new premises in December 2027.

Attendo AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Linda Bengtsson, Head of Press and External Communication Attendo
Phone: +46 738 39 98 00 | email: linda.bengtsson@attendo.com

About Attendo: Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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