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Warum dieser 19M-CAD-Silber-Junior fast 1 Mio. Unzen Gold versteckt
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WKN: A3DK8U | ISIN: LU2458332611 | Ticker-Symbol: Z45
Stuttgart
18.06.26 | 14:16
3,310 Euro
-1,78 % -0,060
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ALVOTECH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALVOTECH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3203,61015:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALVOTECH
ALVOTECH Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALVOTECH3,310-1,78 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.