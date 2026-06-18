Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a leading provider of heavy-duty equipment for logistics operators, infrastructure projects, and forestry management, announced that it has been awarded a $5 million bid for a fleet of refurbished Taylor Equipment Works forklifts.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre stated, "Ports rely on equipment that performs every hour of every day, and our refurbished Taylor forklifts are built for exactly that. We're pleased to support this major new terminal project and to continue providing the equipment solutions that help our customers increase throughput and improve operational flow."

The equipment will support a major new port facility in North America that is undergoing a significant multi-phase expansion. Once complete, the project will effectively add the equivalent of an entirely new port's worth of throughput capacity-dramatically increasing efficiency, storage, and cargo-handling capabilities across the region.

AmeraMex supplies a full range of port-focused equipment, including loaded and empty container handlers, reach stackers, and high-capacity forklifts to terminals throughout North and South America. Forklifts play a critical role in port operations. While cranes, container handlers, and reach stackers move full containers, forklifts manage the vast volume of non-containerized cargo that keeps terminals running.

They handle palletized goods, steel, lumber, bagged commodities, machinery, and other breakbulk freight that arrives loose or on pallets. Inside warehouses and container freight stations, forklifts load and unload trucks, stuff and strip containers, stage cargo for inspection, and support cross-docking and short-term storage. In Ro-Ro (roll in and roll out) terminals, they reposition parts, crates, and equipment. In refrigerated operations, forklifts move perishables and portable diesel-powered generators that supply electricity to refrigerated containers as they move through the terminal or travel by truck or rail.

Learn More

AmeraMex International provides top-tier electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry industries. Customers interested in equipment pricing or live demonstrations-including First Green Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's line of electric construction equipment, CMI Mulching Track Tractors and Taylor Equipment's line of container handlers and forklifts -are encouraged to contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at (530) 895-8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to factors-many outside the Company's control-that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with OTC Markets. AmeraMex undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, even as new information becomes available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301962

Source: AmeraMex International Inc.