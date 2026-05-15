Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCID: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company delivered another period of disciplined execution, expanding margins and strengthening profitability while maintaining stable revenue

AmeraMex Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Market Outlook

"Our first-quarter performance reflects the strength of our operating model and the discipline of our team," said AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre. "Even in a flat revenue environment, we expanded gross margin to 26 percent and delivered a meaningful increase in profitability. These results underscore the value of our diversified customer base and the continued demand we see across logistics, infrastructure, and forestry industries. As we move through 2026, we remain focused on operational efficiency and capturing opportunities in both domestic and international markets."

First Quarter Financial Highlights, Ended March 31, 2026, Vs First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

AmeraMex delivered a solid first quarter, maintaining stable revenue while significantly improving profitability. Revenue for the period was $4.7 million, slightly higher than $4.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2025. Strong cost management and improved operational efficiency contributed to a substantial increase in gross profit, which rose 80 percent to $1.2 million. Gross margin expanded to 26 percent, up from 14 percent in the prior-year quarter.

Profit from operations increased 153 percent to $649,244, reflecting continued discipline across the organization. The Company reported net income of $223,493 for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $(30,691) in the same period last year. Earnings per share were $0.01 versus $0.00 in the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

On the balance sheet, current assets decreased by $1.8 million to approximately $10.2 million, while total assets increased by $677,465. Current liabilities declined by $233,868, demonstrating improved short-term financial positioning. Total liabilities increased by $453,970, primarily due to a higher notes payable.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements made in this news release that are not historical, or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Tables Follow

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS MARCH 31, 2026 MARCH 31, 2025 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 3,152,852

$ 3,808,208 Rentals and Leases 1,534,177 770,547 Total Sales 4,687,029 4,578,755 COST OF SALES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 2,579,220 3,421,197 Rentals and Leases 907,313 498,315 Total Cost of Sales 3,486,533

3,919,512 GROSS PROFIT 1,200,496 659,243 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense 178,752 157,673 General and Administrative 372,500 245,361 Total Operating Expenses 551,252 403,034 Profit (loss) From Operations 649,244 256,209 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Income (Expense), net (303,588) (629,031) Gain on Sale of Asset - 124,848 Other Income (Expense) 3,553 200,017 Total Other Income (Expense) (300,035) (304,166) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES 349,209 (47,957) PROVISION for INCOME TAXES (125,716) 17,266 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 223,493

$ (30,691) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 15,112,988 15,112,988 Diluted 15,112,988 15,112,988 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ 0.01

$ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.01

$ 0.00

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS MARCH 31, 2026 DECEMBER 31, 2025 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 512,076 $ 549,492 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,821,733 1,534,793 Inventory, Net 7,666,974 9,725,842 Other Current Assets 204,312 204,423 Total Current Assets

10,205,095 12,014,550 Property and Equipment, Net 383,165 428,481 Rental Equipment, Net 6,607,472 4,033,423 Operating Lease ROU Asset - Related Party 297,000 337,500 Other Assets 213,491 214,806 Total Other Assets

7,501,128 5,014,210 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,706,223 $ 17,028,760 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 2,896,372 $ 2,041,208 Accrued Expenses 615,013 661,264 Deferred Revenue 1,342,404 1,470,277 Joint Venture Liability - 105,000 Lines of Credit 448,996 1,334,610 Notes Payable, Current Portion 1,323,570 1,247,864 Operating Lease Liability - Related Party 162,000 162,000 Total Current Liabilities

6,788,355 7,022,223 Long-Term Liabilities Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 7,735,369 7,007,031 Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion - Related Party 135,000 175,500 Total Long-Term Liabilities

7,870,369 7,182,531 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,658,724 14,204,754 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no - - shares issued and outstanding Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized 14,829 14,829 14,829,155 shares issued and outstanding Additional Paid-In Capital 21,671,534 21,671,534 Accumulated Deficit (18,638,864) (18,862,357) Total Stockholders' Equity

3,047,499 2,824,006 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,706,223 $ 17,028,760

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW MARCH 31, 2026 MARCH 31, 2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income

223,493 (30,691) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to

Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:

Depreciation and Amortization

3,277,656 386,938 Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes

- - Amortization and Accretion of Interest

8,112 21,351 Change in Assets and Liabilities:

Accounts Receivable

(286,940) 58,552 Inventory

2,058,868 (566,012) Other Current Assets

111 147,213 Accounts Payable

855,164 997,182 Customer Deposits

(111,373) Accrued Expenses

(46,251) 122,008 Deferred Revenue

(127,873) - NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

5,962,340 1,025,168 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for Property & Equipment

(724) 50,149 Payments for Rental Equipment

(5,805,665) (314,049) NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(5,806,389) (263,900) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Joint Venture Liability

(105,000) - Lease payments related to finance leases

(292,158) - Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit

(885,614) (1,020,425) Payments on Notes Payable

(120,815) (1,315,149) Proceeds from Notes Payable

1,210,220 2,038,861 NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(193,367) (296,713) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS (37,416) 464,555 Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

549,492 84,929 Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD

512,076 549,484 CASH PAID FOR: Interest

304,294 624,940 Income Taxes

800 800 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment

- - Equipment Financed under Capital Leases

- - Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory

2,420,353 -

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) FOR MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025 Additional Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Balance Shares Amount Capital Deficit December 31, 2024 14,112,988 $ 14,113 $ 21,671,534 $ (19,444,870) Net Income (Loss) - - - (30,691) March 31, 2025 14,112,988 $ 14,113 $ 21,671,534 $ (19,475,561) December 31, 2025 15,112,988 $ 15,113 $ 21,671,534 $ (18,862,357) Net Income - - - 223,493 March 31, 2026 15,112,988 $ 15,113 $ 21,671,534 $ (18,638,864) 15,112,988 15,113 21,671,534 (18,638,864)

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Source: AmeraMex International Inc.