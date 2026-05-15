Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCID: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company delivered another period of disciplined execution, expanding margins and strengthening profitability while maintaining stable revenue
AmeraMex Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Market Outlook
"Our first-quarter performance reflects the strength of our operating model and the discipline of our team," said AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre. "Even in a flat revenue environment, we expanded gross margin to 26 percent and delivered a meaningful increase in profitability. These results underscore the value of our diversified customer base and the continued demand we see across logistics, infrastructure, and forestry industries. As we move through 2026, we remain focused on operational efficiency and capturing opportunities in both domestic and international markets."
First Quarter Financial Highlights, Ended March 31, 2026, Vs First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
AmeraMex delivered a solid first quarter, maintaining stable revenue while significantly improving profitability. Revenue for the period was $4.7 million, slightly higher than $4.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2025. Strong cost management and improved operational efficiency contributed to a substantial increase in gross profit, which rose 80 percent to $1.2 million. Gross margin expanded to 26 percent, up from 14 percent in the prior-year quarter.
Profit from operations increased 153 percent to $649,244, reflecting continued discipline across the organization. The Company reported net income of $223,493 for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $(30,691) in the same period last year. Earnings per share were $0.01 versus $0.00 in the first quarter of 2025.
Balance Sheet Highlights
On the balance sheet, current assets decreased by $1.8 million to approximately $10.2 million, while total assets increased by $677,465. Current liabilities declined by $233,868, demonstrating improved short-term financial positioning. Total liabilities increased by $453,970, primarily due to a higher notes payable.
AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.
Forward-Looking Statement
Statements made in this news release that are not historical, or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Investor and Media Relations
McCloud Communications LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com
Tables Follow
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|MARCH 31, 2026
|MARCH 31, 2025
|REVENUES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|$
|3,152,852
|$
|3,808,208
|Rentals and Leases
|1,534,177
|770,547
|Total Sales
|4,687,029
|4,578,755
|COST OF SALES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|2,579,220
|3,421,197
|Rentals and Leases
|907,313
|498,315
|Total Cost of Sales
|3,486,533
|3,919,512
|GROSS PROFIT
|1,200,496
|659,243
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Selling Expense
|178,752
|157,673
|General and Administrative
|372,500
|245,361
|Total Operating Expenses
|551,252
|403,034
|Profit (loss) From Operations
|649,244
|256,209
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest Income (Expense), net
|(303,588)
|(629,031)
|Gain on Sale of Asset
|-
|124,848
|Other Income (Expense)
|3,553
|200,017
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|(300,035)
|(304,166)
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|349,209
|(47,957)
|PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|(125,716)
|17,266
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|223,493
|$
|(30,691)
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|15,112,988
|15,112,988
|Diluted
|15,112,988
|15,112,988
|Earnings (loss) per Share
|Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.00
|Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.00
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS
|MARCH 31, 2026
|DECEMBER 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|512,076
|$
|549,492
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|1,821,733
|1,534,793
|Inventory, Net
|7,666,974
|9,725,842
|Other Current Assets
|204,312
|204,423
|Total Current Assets
|10,205,095
|12,014,550
|Property and Equipment, Net
|383,165
|428,481
|Rental Equipment, Net
|6,607,472
|4,033,423
|Operating Lease ROU Asset - Related Party
|297,000
|337,500
|Other Assets
|213,491
|214,806
|Total Other Assets
|7,501,128
|5,014,210
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|17,706,223
|$
|17,028,760
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$
|2,896,372
|$
|2,041,208
|Accrued Expenses
|615,013
|661,264
|Deferred Revenue
|1,342,404
|1,470,277
|Joint Venture Liability
|-
|105,000
|Lines of Credit
|448,996
|1,334,610
|Notes Payable, Current Portion
|1,323,570
|1,247,864
|Operating Lease Liability - Related Party
|162,000
|162,000
|Total Current Liabilities
|6,788,355
|7,022,223
|Long-Term Liabilities
|Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
|7,735,369
|7,007,031
|Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion - Related Party
|135,000
|175,500
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|7,870,369
|7,182,531
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|14,658,724
|14,204,754
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no
|-
|-
|shares issued and outstanding
|Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized
|14,829
|14,829
|14,829,155 shares issued and outstanding
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|21,671,534
|21,671,534
|Accumulated Deficit
|(18,638,864)
|(18,862,357)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|3,047,499
|2,824,006
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|17,706,223
|$
|17,028,760
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|MARCH 31, 2026
|MARCH 31, 2025
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net Income
|223,493
|(30,691)
|Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to
|Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,277,656
|386,938
|Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes
|-
|-
|Amortization and Accretion of Interest
|8,112
|21,351
|Change in Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
|(286,940)
|58,552
|Inventory
|2,058,868
|(566,012)
|Other Current Assets
|111
|147,213
|Accounts Payable
|855,164
|997,182
|Customer Deposits
|(111,373)
|Accrued Expenses
|(46,251)
|122,008
|Deferred Revenue
|(127,873)
|-
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|5,962,340
|1,025,168
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments for Property & Equipment
|(724)
|50,149
|Payments for Rental Equipment
|(5,805,665)
|(314,049)
|NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(5,806,389)
|(263,900)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Joint Venture Liability
|(105,000)
|-
|Lease payments related to finance leases
|(292,158)
|-
|Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit
|(885,614)
|(1,020,425)
|Payments on Notes Payable
|(120,815)
|(1,315,149)
|Proceeds from Notes Payable
|1,210,220
|2,038,861
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(193,367)
|(296,713)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(37,416)
|464,555
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|549,492
|84,929
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD
|512,076
|549,484
|CASH PAID FOR:
|Interest
|304,294
|624,940
|Income Taxes
|800
|800
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING
|AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment
|-
|-
|Equipment Financed under Capital Leases
|-
|-
|Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory
|2,420,353
|-
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|FOR MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025
|Additional
|Common Stock
|Paid-in
|Accumulated
|Balance
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Deficit
|December 31, 2024
|14,112,988
|$
|14,113
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(19,444,870)
|Net Income (Loss)
|-
|-
|-
|(30,691)
|March 31, 2025
|14,112,988
|$
|14,113
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(19,475,561)
|December 31, 2025
|15,112,988
|$
|15,113
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,862,357)
|Net Income
|-
|-
|-
|223,493
|March 31, 2026
|15,112,988
|$
|15,113
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,638,864)
|15,112,988
|15,113
|21,671,534
|(18,638,864)
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297630
Source: AmeraMex International Inc.