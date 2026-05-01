Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCID: AMMX), a leading provider of heavy equipment for logistics operators, infrastructure projects, and forestry management, announced new equipment orders totaling $1.5 million as the company closes out a strong April.

AmeraMex's April activity includes two long-term, rental-to-purchase agreements and multiple equipment sales across key industries in the Western United States.

The first rental agreement features a Hyster empty container handler, shipping out this week on a long-term rental. The high-capacity handler is engineered to stack empty containers eight high, a capability that significantly expands yard density, reduces operating costs, and improves logistics flow by allowing terminals to store more containers within the same footprint while maintaining safe, stable handling performance.





Hyster Empty Container Handler

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AmeraMex also finalized the sale of a new LiuGong forklift to a manufacturing customer in Sacramento, California.





LiuGong Forklift

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A second long-term rental agreement includes a CMI mulching machine paired with a TD-15 bulldozer, both headed to a logging and mulching operation in the Pacific Northwest. The International Harvester TD-15 is a proven crawler tractor built for earthmoving, land clearing, and heavy agricultural work. The CMI mulcher is purpose-built for forestry and vegetation management, capable of shredding trees, brush, and stumps into mulch for land clearing, right-of-way maintenance, and site preparation.





CMI Mulching Machine

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Rounding out the month, AmeraMex is shipping a new LiuGong Electric Wheel Loader to a construction-industry customer. The zero-emission loader delivers full-size performance with lower operating costs and dramatically quieter operation, making it ideal for companies prioritizing sustainability and noise-sensitive job sites. A second electric wheel loader purchase is anticipated soon.





LiuGong Electric Wheel Loader

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AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to factors-many outside the Company's control-that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with OTC Markets. AmeraMex undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, even as new information becomes available.

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Source: AmeraMex International Inc.