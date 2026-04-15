Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCID: AMMX), a leading provider of heavy equipment serving logistics operators, infrastructure projects, and forestry management, announced new equipment orders totaling $507,000 and highlighted its participation in North America's largest construction trade show, CONEXPO, held in Las Vegas, NV.

AmeraMex closed last week with the sale of two refurbished Taylor Equipment forklifts-a 52,000-pound capacity unit and a 40,000-pound capacity unit-both headed to customers in the Pacific Northwest. The sales team also secured orders for two new ASV Posi-Track skid steer loaders, the RS135 and RS75. Built on ASV's patented Posi-Track undercarriage system, these loaders are engineered from the ground up for superior performance across all terrains, supporting applications in construction, forestry, landscaping, and snow removal.





ASV RS135

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The sales team also demonstrated a LiuGong electric wheel loader to one of the largest sawmills in the United States. AmeraMex has expanded its clean-energy equipment lineup with this high-performance, zero-emission machine, designed for customers seeking diesel-level power with significantly lower operating costs. The loader's high-capacity LFP battery and efficient electric drive deliver a full shift of runtime with fast-charge capability, while its quiet, low-maintenance design reduces downtime and total cost of ownership. The LiuGong electric loader provides a powerful, grant-eligible solution that reduces fuel costs and supports sustainability goals without compromising productivity.





LiuGong Electric Wheel Loader

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In March 2026, AmeraMex participated in CONEXPO, the largest construction trade show in North America. Held every three years in Las Vegas, the event attracted more than 140,000 construction professionals from 128 countries, all seeking equipment solutions and insights into the latest innovations shaping the industry's future. AmeraMex representatives supported exhibits featuring equipment from Taylor Machine Works, ASV Holdings, CMI Mulching, LiuGong Construction Equipment, First Green Industries, and Magni Telescopic Handlers.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "The convention gives our team the opportunity to meet with our large base of customers and new potential customers. With over 2,000 exhibitors showcasing across every major construction sector, we're able to explore new technologies and evaluate opportunities to expand our product line."

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to factors-many outside the Company's control-that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with OTC Markets. AmeraMex undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, even as new information becomes available.

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Source: AmeraMex International Inc.