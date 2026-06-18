Odysight.ai Inc.: Odysight.ai Receives Purchase Order from Honeywell Aerospace APU Division to Launch Proof of Concept of Odysight.ai's Advanced Predictive Maintenance Vision-Based Monitoring System on Honeywell Aerospace Auxiliary Power Units ...

Ramat Gan, Israel, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai (NASDAQ/TASE: ODYS) today announced the receipt of a purchase order from Honeywell Aerospace APU Division for a proof-of-concept (PoC) collaboration to evaluate Odysight.ai's visual sensing platform across Honeywell Aerospace Auxiliary Power Units (APU) portfolio.

The PoC will assess how Honeywell Aerospace APU systems, combined with Odysight.ai's ruggedized sensors, edge AI, and predictive analytics, can improve visibility, reliability, and maintenance decision-making across APUs and other critical components. Initial work will focus on the APU air intake, a high-exposure area where debris, contamination, icing, and wear can materially affect performance and availability, with a potential path, subject to successful results, to expand across the broader APU assembly.

By enabling continuous, real-time monitoring between scheduled inspections, Odysight.ai's solution can detect early signs of foreign object damage, contamination, corrosion, structural wear, and partial flow restrictions before they develop into more disruptive maintenance events. For operators, that can translate into reduced unplanned downtime, more efficient maintenance planning, and higher asset availability.

Primary Proof-of-Concept Highlights,

Real-time visual monitoring of the APU air intake and other hard-to-access APU locations

Earlier fault detection to improve maintenance and operational efficiency

Odysight.ai's platform deploys miniature, ruggedized visual sensors in hard-to-access, safety-critical areas such as the APU air intake, enabling continuous, high-resolution internal monitoring. Real-time, edge-based AI/ML analytics process visual data onboard to detect anomalies, wear patterns, and early-stage degradation before they develop into failures or unplanned removals. With more than 10,000 Honeywell Aerospace APUs in service across global defense and commercial fleets, the APU air intake represents a large, recurring addressable market for Odysight.ai as the technology moves toward broader deployment.

- Working with Honeywell Aerospace on APU monitoring is an important step for Odysight.ai," said Yehu Ofer, CEO of Odysight.ai. "With APUs installed across nearly the entire global defense and commercial aircraft fleet, a successful proof of concept could open a compelling pathway to scale across one of the industry's largest installed bases. We see this as a potential starting point for broader integration opportunities across Honeywell Aerospace aviation portfolio.-

About Odysight.ai,

Odysight.ai, incorporated in Nevada, U.S., with subsidiaries in Europe and Israel, is advancing the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) markets through an AI platform for critical systems across aviation and aerospace, transportation, energy, and industrial sectors. By combining advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights, Odysight.ai helps organizations improve safety, efficiency, and operational intelligence. Its technology has been deployed in projects with NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and leading aerospace OEMs, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance performance.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expectations concerning the partnership with Honeywell Aerospace's APU Division, the potential integration of Odysight.ai's solution into Honeywell's APU portfolio, and future applications of the Company's technology. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Those statements are based on information we have when those statements are made or our management's current expectation and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to the following: (i) our ability to scale up our operations, including market acceptance and large-scale adoption of our vision-based sensor products, (ii) the amount and timing of future sales and our long and unpredictable sales cycles, (iii) our ability to maintain product quality and performance at an acceptable cost and meet technical and quality specifications, (iv) our ability to accurately estimate the future supply and demand for our solutions and changes to various factors in our supply chain, (v) the market for adoption of vision-based sensor technologies, (vi) compliance with existing laws and regulations and regulatory developments in the United States, Israel, and other jurisdictions, including trade control laws, export authorizations and safety regulations, (vii) our plans and ability to obtain, maintain, and protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of patent terms, and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others, (viii) the need to hire additional personnel and our ability to attract and retain such personnel, including key members of our senior management, (ix) our estimates regarding expenses, backlog, future revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing, (x) our dependence on third parties, including suppliers and strategic partners, (xi) our dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues, and the impact if order volumes from existing or anticipated customers do not meet expectations, (xii) our financial performance and history of operating losses, (xiii) the growth of regulatory requirements and incentives, (xiv) the incorporation of artificial intelligence, or AI, and machine learning, or ML, into our products, (xv) risks related to product liability claims or product recalls, (xvi) cybersecurity risks and potential data security breaches, (xvii) the overall global economic environment and trade tensions, including the adoption or expansion of economic sanctions, tariffs or trade restrictions, (xviii) challenges and risks related to sales to government entities and highly regulated organizations, (xix) the impact of competition and new technologies, (xx) limitations and exclusivity provisions in our customer agreements and restrictions on the use of intellectual property, (xxi) our ability to ensure that our solutions interoperate with a variety of hardware and software platforms, (xxii) our plans to continue to invest in research and develop technology for new products, (xxiii) our plans to potentially acquire complementary businesses, (xxiv) the impact of future pandemics on our business and on the business of our customers, (xxv) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (xxvi) security, political and economic instability in the Middle East that could harm our business, including due to the security situation in Israel; and military conflicts with Iran and terrorist organizations, (xxvii) the increased expenses and requirements associated with being a listed public company on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq, and (xxviii) risks associated with our dual listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or the TASE, including price volatility, liquidity and regulatory requirements. These and other important factors discussed in Odysight.ai's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 19, 2026, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Odysight.ai undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

info@Odysight.ai