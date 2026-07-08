Odysight.ai Inc.: Odysight.ai Receives Purchase Order from Elbit Systems on Behalf of the Israeli Ministry of Defense for Deployment of Its Vision-Based Prognostics and Health Management System

The purchase order, valued at approximately $0.3 million (NIS 1.0 million), expands Odysight.ai's operational portfolio and may lead to wide deployment across the Israeli Defense Forces upon successful completion

Ramat Gan, Israel, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ/TASE: ODYS), a leader in AI-powered visual sensing and predictive maintenance (PdM) solutions for the defense, and industrial markets, today announced that it has received a purchase order from Elbit Systems, on behalf of the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD), to integrate Odysight.ai's computer vision-based Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) system onto several platforms. The order, valued at approximately $0.3 million (NIS 1.0 million), may lead the deployment across broader Israeli Defense Forces platforms, upon successful completion of the installation.

Under the contract, Odysight.ai's system will monitor multiple safety-critical components, enabling early detection of developing faults before they escalate into safety events. The objective is to increase the platform availability, extend platform service life, and improve overall military operational readiness - capabilities that are increasingly central to defense procurement priorities in an environment of heightened operational tempo and constrained sustainment budgets.

This order represents a meaningful expansion of Odysight.ai's engagement with the IMOD, building on the Company's previously announced delivery of its vision-based monitoring system (July 2025), and its deployments as sole-source supplier. Odysight.ai's PdM technology is in a potential pathway to fleet deployment, with follow-on opportunities across platforms operated globally.

Key Program Highlights:

Customer: Israeli Ministry of Defense





Scope: Integration of Odysight.ai's computer vision-based PHM system





Order value: Approximately $0.3 million (NIS 1.0 million)





Expansion pathway: potential deployment across the Israeli Defense Forces upon successful completion of the installation, with international follow-on opportunity across allied operators





Strategic context: Extends Odysight.ai's operational footprint on various platforms





"This order is a significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense and with Elbit Systems," said Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer of Odysight.ai- "With our solutions across multiple strategically important platforms, we see this as the foundation for broader adoption, and we believe the operational data we generate will support follow-on opportunities across the global installed base of allied operators."

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai, incorporated in Nevada, U.S., with subsidiaries in Europe and Israel, is advancing the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) industries through an AI platform for critical systems across various sectors. By combining advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights, Odysight.ai helps organizations improve safety, efficiency, and operational intelligence. Its technology has been deployed in projects with NASA, the U.S. Department of War, the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and leading aerospace OEMs, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance performance.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expectations concerning the purchase order from Elbit Systems, including a potential expansion and future follow-on opportunities with global operators, and future applications of the Company's technology. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Those statements are based on information we have when those statements are made or our management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to the following: (i) our ability to scale up our operations, including market acceptance and large-scale adoption of our vision-based sensor products, (ii) the amount and timing of future sales and our long and unpredictable sales cycles, (iii) our ability to maintain product quality and performance at an acceptable cost and meet technical and quality specifications, (iv) our ability to accurately estimate the future supply and demand for our solutions and changes to various factors in our supply chain, (v) the market for adoption of vision-based sensor technologies, (vi) compliance with existing laws and regulations and regulatory developments in the United States, Israel, and other jurisdictions, including trade control laws, export authorizations and safety regulations, (vii) our plans and ability to obtain, maintain, and protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of patent terms, and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others, (viii) the need to hire additional personnel and our ability to attract and retain such personnel, including key members of our senior management, (ix) our estimates regarding expenses, backlog, future revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing, (x) our dependence on third parties, including suppliers and strategic partners, (xi) our dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues, and the impact if order volumes from existing or anticipated customers do not meet expectations, (xii) our financial performance and history of operating losses, (xiii) the growth of regulatory requirements and incentives, (xiv) the incorporation of artificial intelligence, or AI, and machine learning, or ML, into our products, (xv) risks related to product liability claims or product recalls, (xvi) cybersecurity risks and potential data security breaches, (xvii) the overall global economic environment and trade tensions, including the adoption or expansion of economic sanctions, tariffs or trade restrictions, (xviii) challenges and risks related to sales to government entities and highly regulated organizations, (xix) the impact of competition and new technologies, (xx) limitations and exclusivity provisions in our customer agreements and restrictions on the use of intellectual property, (xxi) our ability to ensure that our solutions interoperate with a variety of hardware and software platforms, (xxii) our plans to continue to invest in research and develop technology for new products, (xxiii) our plans to potentially acquire complementary businesses, (xxiv) the impact of future pandemics on our business and on the business of our customers, (xxv) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (xxvi) security, political and economic instability in the Middle East that could harm our business, including due to the security situation in Israel; and military conflicts with Iran and terrorist organizations, (xxvii) the increased expenses and requirements associated with being a listed public company on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq, and (xxviii) risks associated with our dual listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or the TASE, including price volatility, liquidity and regulatory requirements. These and other important factors discussed in Odysight.ai's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 19, 2026, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Odysight.ai undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

info@odysight.ai

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal, MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com