

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), a homeland security solutions provider, Monday announced that its US subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, LLC, has secured from U.S. Customs and Border Protection multiple contracts totaling over $370 million to enhance U.S. national security.



The work will be performed through May 2029.



On Friday, shares of the company closed at $741.55, up 0.42% on the Nasdaq.



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