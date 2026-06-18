Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that offers manufacturers bio-based, low-carbon ingredients produced using unique fermentation technology based on a completely circular model, today announces a new initiation of coverage by TP ICAP Midcap.

In its initiation of coverage report "Time for industrial execution", TP ICAP Midcap, a brokerage and investment bank specializing in Small Mid Caps, initiates coverage of the AFYREN stock with a Buy recommendation and a €4.8 price target per share.

This new coverage reinforces the existing research from BNPP Portzamparc and ODDO BHF, which both maintain positive outlooks on the stock with buy recommendations and a consensus price target of €4.51

Disclaimer

This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities in France, Europe, the United States or any other jurisdiction. The provision of financial analysis production and distribution services has been agreed between AFYREN and TP ICAP Midcap.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN's proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company's sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN also aims to serve many international markets through future expansions, particularly in Asia and the Americas.

At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 140 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

1 Analyst Consensus

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Contacts:

AFYREN



Director for ESG, Communications and Public Affairs

Caroline Petigny

caroline.petigny@afyren.com



Investor Relations

Mark Reinhard

invest@afyren.com

NewCap



Investor Relations

Théo Martin Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

afyren@newcap.eu



Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98

afyren@newcap.eu

MC Services AG (international)



Investor Relations

Bettina Ellinghorst



Media Relations

Shaun Brown, Dr. Johanna Kobler



Tel: +49 89 210 228 0

afyren@mc-services.eu