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WKN: 923860 | ISIN: FR0000073298 | Ticker-Symbol: IPZ
Stuttgart
18.06.26 | 19:17
37,760 Euro
-0,74 % -0,280
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
IPSOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IPSOS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,76037,90019:36
37,74037,90019:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 17:58 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ipsos announces several strategic appointments within its organization

Ipsos announces several strategic appointments
within its organization

Paris, 18 June 2026 - Ipsos today announces a series of leadership appointments designed to strengthen execution of its Horizons strategic plan and accelerate transformation across the Group, with a strong focus on speed, innovation and AI.

As part of these changes, Alexandre Guerin has been appointed Managing Director - Performance, an Executive Management Committee role reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Jean Laurent Poitou. He will lead Ipsos' efforts to deliver on the Horizons objective of speed, ensuring most studies are completed in under 48 hours, while driving the reinvention of ways of working both internally and with clients.

Alexandre Guerin brings extensive experience in both client and operational management. He has held senior roles in the United States, including Chief Client Officer, and previously served as CFO of Operations. For the past five years, he was Country Manager of Ipsos in France, where he successfully oversaw the integration of BVA in 2025.

Laurent Depouilly succeeds him as Country Manager of Ipsos bva in France, reporting to Shane Farrell, CEO EMEA. To reinforce alignment across markets, France now joins the EMEA region. In his new role, Laurent Depouilly will focus on strengthening Ipsos bva's positioning and commercial growth.

Since joining Ipsos in 2010, Laurent Depouilly has demonstrated a strong ability to transform organizations, develop talent and accelerate performance. He held several management roles in France before moving to Switzerland as Country Manager, where he successfully led a highly international team and delivered sustained profitability improvement.

Marion-Anne Cattaneo has been named Country Manager of Ipsos in Switzerland, reporting to Shane Farrell, CEO EMEA. She will be responsible for driving activities in the Swiss market, focusing on continuous support for international clients while diversifying the local pipeline through Swiss-based accounts.

Marion-Anne Cattaneo joined the Group in 2015 and has built a diverse career across France and Switzerland. She currently leads key business units, including Innovation and Market Strategy & Understanding. Her proven ability to drive growth will be key to expanding Ipsos' local footprint and deepening client relationships.

"These appointments reflect the strength of Ipsos' internal talent and our ability to develop leaders who can drive transformation at scale," said Jean Laurent Poitou, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos. "Alexandre, Laurent and Marion-Anne each bring strong leadership experience, strong execution capabilities and a deep understanding of our business. Their appointments will help us accelerate delivery of our Horizons strategy."

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating
in 90 markets and employing nearly 19,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).
ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP
www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne
75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France
Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment

  • 260618 - Press release - Appointments

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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