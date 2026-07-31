Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SEAS meldet US-Compliance: Kobalt-Ziele in zwei Ozeanen im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923860 | ISIN: FR0000073298 | Ticker-Symbol: IPZ
Stuttgart
30.07.26 | 21:57
41,660 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
IPSOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IPSOS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,30039,58009:18
39,44039,74009:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 08:46 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kelly Beaver appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos

Kelly Beaver appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos

Paris, 31 July 2026 - At its meeting on July 30, Ipsos' Board of Directors unanimously decided to appoint Kelly Beaver as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Kelly Beaver brings over 15 years of experience at Ipsos. Since joining the Group in 2011, she has held various positions, including Head of UK Public Affairs, and CEO for the UK and Ireland since 2021. Most recently, she was Chair of Ipsos' Global Healthcare Service Line.

Previously, she worked as an economist and consultant at PwC and Coffey International Ltd across European and international markets.

A leading figure in the industry, Kelly has been recognised as an insights leader and innovator from ESOMAR, the global professional association for the industry, and from the Market Research Society, the British association of market research professionals, where she was awarded an Honorary Fellowship. In June 2022, she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to research.

Kelly will take up her duties immediately, succeeding Jean Laurent Poitou, who is leaving the company to focus on personal projects.

The Board of Directors commends Jean Laurent Poitou for his work, particularly for launching the Horizons strategic plan last January and the reorganization that has been carried out. It wishes him every success in his future projects.


Kelly Beaver will have the opportunity to address the markets:

Monday, September 14, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. (CET)

Laurence Stoclet, President of the Board of Directors, stated: "Kelly Beaver's appointment is excellent news for Ipsos, its clients, and its employees. She is an experienced professional with deep industry knowledge, and she was identified as part of the succession plans developed by the Board. She will continue to implement the Horizons plan and accelerate the Group's growth."

Kelly Beaver commented: "It is a privilege to lead Ipsos, a company whose purpose, people and potential I deeply believe in. Committed to its values - integrity, curiosity, collaboration, customer focus, and entrepreneurship, I have been continually inspired by the talent of our teams worldwide. At a time of growing demand for trusted insights powered by data, technology and human expertise, Ipsos is uniquely positioned to strengthen its leadership and drive long-term growth."

Jean Laurent Poitou added: "I am proud and happy to have contributed to writing a new chapter in Ipsos' success story and to have fulfilled the mission entrusted to me by the Board. None of what has been achieved over the past year would have been possible without the Ipsos teams, with whom I have had the immense pleasure of working. I am confident in Kelly's abilities to further strengthen Ipsos' growth and leadership."

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating
in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).
ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP
www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne
75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France
Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment

  • Press Release - Appointment of Kelly Beaver - 310726

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.