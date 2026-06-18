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WKN: 880013 | ISIN: FR0000050809 | Ticker-Symbol: OR8
Stuttgart
18.06.26 | 18:18
143,10 Euro
-4,28 % -6,40
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
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143,00143,4018:48
143,00143,4018:48
PR Newswire
18.06.2026 18:24 Uhr
139 Leser
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Sopra Steria achives Level 2 Responsible Digital Label and strengthens its responsible digital strategy

  • Sopra Steria has been awarded the Level 2 Responsible Digital Label, the highest distinction granted by the Institute for Responsible Digital.
  • This recognition reflects the Group's strong, long-term commitment to embedding environmental, social and ethical considerations into its activities.
  • Adopting and promoting responsible digital practices further reinforces Sopra Steria's European positioning, supported by the appointment of Responsible Digital leads and the extension of the initiative to new entities.

PARIS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A major European technology company, Sopra Steria has been awarded the Level 2 Responsible Digital Label by the Institute for Responsible Digital for its consulting and systems integration activities in France, as well as for the Group's functional departments. This recognition highlights the maturity and long-standing nature of the approach, aimed at making responsible digital a threefold lever for sustainable transformation: across operations, employee practices, and digital services delivered to clients.

Structuring more responsible digital practices in the age of artificial intelligence

In a context of accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence, managing the environmental, social and ethical impacts of digital technologies is taking on a new dimension. It has become a key issue for resilience, sovereignty and competitiveness for Sopra Steria and its clients.

This is reflected in the integration of sustainability criteria into the design of digital services.

Sopra Steria bases its eco-design practices on the General Framework for the Eco-design of Digital Services (RGESN), with the aim of reducing IT and energy resource consumption and preventing the premature obsolescence of user equipment (PCs, screens, networks and servers).

The Group has developed two open-source solutions to assess the environmental impact of digital products and services: one focused on the eco-design of AI models[1], and the other on evaluating information systems as a whole[2]. Responsible digital engages functional departments around infrastructure optimisation and the integration of sustainable performance requirements into IT procurement. It contributes to European standardisation efforts for frugal AI (CEN-CENELEC)

By the end of 2025, more than 10,000 employees had been trained or made aware of eco-design principles.

Click here to read more.

[1] Repository code : GithHub- sustain4ai/ecomondai

[2] Repository code : GitHubG4IT

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997354/Sopra_Steria_Logo_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Aurélien Flaugnatti
aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-achives-level-2-responsible-digital-label-and-strengthens-its-responsible-digital-strategy-302804640.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten die besseren Chance
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