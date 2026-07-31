Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a major player in the European tech sector, has announced that, through its subsidiary CIMPA, it has completed its acquisition of Digital Product Simulation, in order to bolster its range of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions.

For Sopra Steria, the acquisition is in line with its strategy of offering end-to-end solutions, aimed at rounding out its expertise in PLM for its strategic clients. As such, it enhances the Group's capabilities in simulation and in the 3DEXPERIENCE solution developed by Dassault Systèmes.

Digital Product Simulation has over 115 expert engineers and its revenue under IFRS stood at around €12 million1 in 2025. It enables the Group to strengthen its ability to support industrial clients in critical sectors such as aeronautics, defence and nuclear, in a market with strong growth potential, particularly in sovereign industries of strategic importance.

Digital Product Simulation will be consolidated as of 1st August 2026.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2025, the Group generated revenues of €5.6 billion.

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Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809 For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

Copyright ©2026 Sopra Steria. All rights reserved. Sopra Steria and its logo are registered trademarks of Sopra Steria.

1 Non-IFRS revenue came to around €17 million, including nearly €6.3 million from software distribution. In accordance with IFRS 15, when Sopra Steria acts as an agent, only the net commission is recognised in revenue in the consolidated financial statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260731300065/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations

Clémence Vermersch, Caroline Simon (Image 7)

cvermersch@image7.fr, caroline.simon@image7.fr

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