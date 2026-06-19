Lone Star Funds ("Lone Star") today announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Fund X, L.P. has completed the sale of Xella Group ("Xella"), a leading provider of walling solutions, to Holcim, the leading partner for sustainable construction.

Xella is a provider of efficient and sustainable walling solutions for the entire house shell. Through its well-known brands, including Ytong, Hebel, Silka and Multipor, Xella supplies innovative building materials that support energy-efficient and sustainable construction. The completion of the transaction marks the successful conclusion of Lone Star's ownership of Xella, during which the company strengthened its market leadership position, enhanced its operational capabilities and advanced its sustainability initiatives.

"We are proud of what Xella has accomplished to position itself in its industry over the past several years," said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. "Working closely with Xella's management team, we supported significant investments in the business, strengthened its operational performance and positioned the company for long-term growth. We thank the entire organization for their dedication and contributions and wish them continued success as part of Holcim."

About Lone Star

Lone Star is a leading investment firm with its principal office in London, UK advising funds that invest globally in private equity, credit and real estate. The firm has been successfully navigating complex situations for over 30 years. The funds are experienced value investors that seek opportunities in situations that are in flux or complicated by specific structural or financial factors, regardless of the prevailing market environment. Our deep bench of senior leaders and expert deal professionals ensures a strong foundation for successful investments and strategic decision-making. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 26 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $96 billion. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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