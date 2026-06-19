

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German specialty chemicals maker Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE) announced on Friday that it is selling selected pharmaceutical ingredient production assets at its Hanau site in Germany to contract manufacturer ProChem Group. The company did not disclose financial terms of the transaction, which is set to close on Friday.



On the XETRA, shares of Evonik were gaining 5.17 percent, changing hands at 16.07 euros.



ProChem Group will acquire the GMP-compliant production facilities for pharmaceutical ingredients, strengthening its production capabilities and technological expertise.



Evonik will continue to operate its Hanau-based GMP facility for advanced pharmaceutical lipids used in RNA therapeutics and other drug-delivery technologies, supplying clinical and small-scale commercial quantities.



The Essen-based Evonik said the sale supports its Health Care business's strategy to streamline assets and focus on core growth areas, including advanced oral and injectable drug delivery technologies and precision biosolutions.



As part of the growth strategy, the company discontinued its keto acid production in Hanau at the end of 2025.



'With this step we are strengthening our position in these highly attractive markets to offer our customers supply security with a broad portfolio across markets,' said Thomas Hermann, head of the REXIM product line.



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