Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: ATLA) (FSE: 1CJ1) (the "Company" or "Atlantico") announces the appointment of Andrew Lee Smith to the Company's Advisory Board, the commencement of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 1CJ1 and WKN A42CRT, and the expanded launch of the Company's 16-language website at www.atlantico.energy.

Together, these initiatives are intended to strengthen Atlantico's technical foundation, broaden investor access and support the Company's mission of responsibly advancing critical-minerals opportunities in Brazil as it builds toward the next phase of work at Atlantico's flagship Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project in the Araçuaí-Itinga pegmatite district of Minas Gerais, a region commonly referred to as Brazil's Lithium Valley.

"Atlantico was built on the belief that responsible mineral exploration is not opposed to a cleaner future; it is essential to achieving one. The world cannot meaningfully reduce its dependence on fossil fuels without new sources of the critical minerals required for electrification, renewable energy, batteries and advanced energy infrastructure," said Bonn Smith, President and CEO of Atlantico.

"Andrew brings the technical, geological and public-company experience we want around the table as we build Atlantico with discipline, transparency and clear intention. Together, our Frankfurt listing and expanded 16-language website reflect the same objective: making Atlantico more accessible to investors and stakeholders around the globe as we advance our flagship Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley."

Atlantico's Advisory Board Welcomes Andrew Lee Smith

Andrew Lee Smith is a Canadian geologist and mining executive with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, project development and public-company leadership. His career includes executive, director and advisory roles with multiple public mining companies, including East Africa Metals, Canary Gold, Spark Energy Minerals, Canaco Resources and True North Gems.

Mr. Smith brings technical, governance and capital-markets experience to Atlantico as the Company advances its critical-minerals strategy in Brazil, anchored by Atlantico's flagship Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project.

As part of his advisory role, Mr. Smith is expected to support the Company's geological and technical review process and, where applicable, review and approve scientific and technical disclosure as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Building a More Accessible Global Presence

Atlantico has launched an updated corporate website designed to make the Company easier to access across markets, languages and time zones. The website is now available in 16 languages, allowing a broader global audience to review Atlantico's corporate profile, project information, investor materials and critical-minerals education content.

The multilingual website supports Atlantico's goal of building a more transparent, accessible and globally relevant public-company platform as it advances its critical-minerals strategy in Brazil. Atlantico's global access strategy reflects a simple idea: investors and stakeholders should be able to understand the Company's story in the language and market context most familiar to them.

Atlantico Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Company's common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol 1CJ1 and WKN A42CRT. The Frankfurt listing is intended to improve access for European investors and broaden Atlantico's visibility beyond the Canadian market, complementing the Company's Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") listing under the symbol ATLA.

President & CEO Attended Brazil Lithium & Critical Minerals Summit in Minas Gerais

Atlantico President & CEO, Bonn Smith, attended the Brazil Lithium & Critical Minerals Summit 2026 in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, held June 17-18, 2026 at the Ouro Minas Hotel. The Company's participation reflects Atlantico's continued focus on Brazil and its ongoing engagement with the country's lithium and critical-minerals ecosystem.

About Atlantico Energy Metals Corp.

Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company built around a simple belief: a cleaner energy future needs critical minerals. The Company's flagship project is the Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project, located in northeastern Minas Gerais, Brazil, within the region commonly known as Brazil's Lithium Valley. Atlantico is advancing Novo Cruzeiro with a focus on disciplined technical work, transparent disclosure, responsible practices and long-term value creation for shareholders and the regions where the Company operates.

Qualified Person Statement

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to the Company's Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project. Mr. Smith is not independent of the Company as a result of his role as a member of the Company's Advisory Board.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected role of Mr. Smith as an advisor and Qualified Person, the anticipated benefits of the Company's multilingual website and Frankfurt Stock Exchange trading, the Company's international visibility and investor access, the Company's participation at the Brazil Lithium & Critical Minerals Summit, and the Company's plans to advance its business, technical review and exploration strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the continued availability of the Company's website and Global Access feature, continued trading access on applicable exchanges, receipt of any required corporate or regulatory approvals, availability of advisors and contractors, and the Company's ability to advance its business and exploration plans.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to capital markets, investor interest, regulatory and stock exchange requirements, website operation and translation accuracy, exploration and geological uncertainty, availability of financing and personnel, changes in laws or policies, political and operating risks in Brazil, and general market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302173

Source: Atlantico Energy Metals Corp.